Moody's upgrades the rating of Class B Notes in Marzio Finance S.r.l. - Series 4-2018, an Italian consumer CDQ transaction

Milan, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of Class B notes in Marzio Finance S.r.l. - Series 4-2018. The rating action reflects the repayment of Class A notes and the removal of the constraint on Class B rating due to Eligible investments, as well as increased level of credit enhancement for the affected notes.

....EUR54.2M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 21, 2018 Assigned A2 (sf)

Maximum achievable rating is Aa3 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Italy, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country.

The subject transaction is the forth issuance from Marzio Finance S.r.l programme. It is a static cash securitisation of consumer loan receivables extended by IBL Banca S.p.A. (IBL Banca, NR) to obligors in Italy. The consumer loans securitised are Cessione del Quinto (CDQ) and Delegazione di Pagamento (DP) loans, which are collateralised by up to 20% (or more in case of DP) of the net monthly salary of the employee. Life and unemployment risk are covered by insurance policies.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the increase of the eligible investment rating cap on Class B Notes to Aa3 from A2 due to the paydown of the senior notes as well as an increase of the credit enhancement for the affected notes. The credit enhancement for the Class B Notes is 32% as of February 2023 compared to 5.4% as of closing.

The definition of eligible investment in Marzio Finance S.r.l. - Series 4-2018, based on Baa2 or P-2 ratings, limits the upgrade of the rating on Class B to Aa3 (sf) which is in line with Maximum achievable rating for structured finance transactions in Italy.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396935. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

The rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

