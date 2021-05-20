Moody's upgrades the rating of Class B notes in VOBA N. 7 S.R.L.

Frankfurt am Main, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the rating of Class B notes in VOBA N. 7 S.R.L..The
rating action reflects the increased level of credit enhancement for the
affected notes.
....EUR 150M Class B Notes, Upgraded
to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 24, 2020 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Moody's also affirmed the rating of Class A2 notes in VOBA N. 7
S.R.L. as it has sufficient credit enhancement to
maintain the current rating.
....EUR 352M Class A2 Notes, Affirmed
Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 24, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Maximum achievable rating is Aa3 (sf) for structured finance transactions
in Italy, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling
of the country. The current Eligible Investments definition in
VOBA N. 7 S.R.L. would also limit further
upgrades above A1 (sf) for the junior and mezzanine notes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for
the affected notes.
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss
expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to
date.
The performance of the transaction has continued to be stable since the
last rating action. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.4%
of original pool balance, up from 0.3% at the last
rating action. Total delinquencies have increased to 4.48%
from 1.04% at the last rating action, primarily driven
by short term delinquencies as 90 days plus arrears have decreased to
0.08% from 0.23% at the last rating action.
VOBA N. 7 S.R.L. is originated and serviced
by Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige S.p.A., a
local bank primarily operating in Trentino Alto Adige and Veneto.
This is reflected in the exposure to borrowers domiciled in these regions
at 97%. The most represented industries (as per the Moody's
Industry Classification) in the underlying collateral pool are dependent
on tourism, and are therefore affected by government measures put
in place to contain the coronavirus. As a consequence a significant
portion of the pool was in moratorium according to the Law Decree "Cura
Italia" and "Accordo ABI", an agreement of the
Italian Banking Association (ABI). This portion has decreased significantly
since the last rating action but Moody's notes that only loans in
moratorium are protected from default and therefore a spike in defaults
may be expected.
Moody´s has kept unchanged the default probability assumption at
15% of the current portfolio balance, the fixed recovery
rate assumption at 45% and the PCE at 23%.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement:
Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement
available in this transaction.
For instance, the credit enhancement of the Class B notes increased
to 34.5% from 31.1% since the last rating
action.
The analysis takes into account the likelihood of interest deferral for
Class B notes due to the cumulative default trigger and the position of
this tranche in the capital structure.
Counterparty Exposure
Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure
to relevant counterparties, such as servicer or account banks,
using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty
Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020.
The cash proceeds may be invested in eligible investments rated at least
Baa1. The rating of the Class B notes is accordingly constrained
at A1 (sf).
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond
the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main
risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if
vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward
a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened
degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of corporate assets from a gradual and unbalanced
recovery in Italy's economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225856.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement;
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and
(4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
