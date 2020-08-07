Moody's upgrades the rating of Class B1 issued by Trust Beneficial Interest (201803)

Tokyo, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has upgraded the rating of Class B1 Beneficial Interests issued by Trust Beneficial Interest (201803) backed by residential mortgages.

The affected rating is as follows:

Trust Beneficial Interest (201803)

....JPY2.4 billion Class B1 Beneficial Interests, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 30, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Deal Name: Trust Beneficial Interest (201803)

Dividend: Fixed

Closing Date: March 30, 2018

Final Maturity Date: November 30, 2055

Underlying Asset: Residential mortgage loans

Asset Trustee: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Arranger: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Subordination: Class B1 = 18.2% (End of July 2020)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflects the increased credit enhancement from the redemption of the beneficial interests in a sequential manner that starts with the senior class, followed by the junior classes.

The performance of the underlying loans for the deal has so far exhibited low delinquency level. The modified loans have been repurchased by the originator and no losses have occurred in the transaction.

Moody's estimates an expected cumulative gross loss rate of 2.3% for this transaction. Moody's also assumes a current portfolio Expected Loss (EL) of 1.0% and MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) of 6.0%.

The expected cumulative gross loss rate is the cumulative loan default amount before the recovery that is expected to occur over the life of the pool, divided by the pool balance at close.

Moody's determined a probability loss distribution using the portfolio EL and the MILAN CE, and conducted a cash flow analysis with multiple portfolio loss scenarios of the distribution.

The transaction is potentially exposed to asset-liability interest rate mismatches between the underlying mortgage loans and the liabilities. Moody's has incorporated such risk into the cash flow analysis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" (Japanese) published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating include an improvement or deterioration in the credit quality of the collateral pool, the amount of credit enhancement available for the tranche, and the asset-liability interest rate mismatches.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the expected cumulative gross loss rate and the MILAN CE were changed from 2.3% / 6.0% to 3.3% / 8.4% and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the Class B1 Beneficial Interests would change by 1 notch.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in Japanese economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

