Moody's upgrades the rating of Class C Notes in Alba 10 SPV S.r.l. and the ratings of Class B and Class C Notes in Alba 11 SPV S.r.l.

Madrid, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of several classes of notes in Alba 10 SPV S.r.l. and Alba 11 SPV S.r.l. The rating actions reflect the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings. Maximum achievable rating is Aa3 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Italy, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country. In both transactions, the current Eligible Investments definition would also limit further upgrades above Aa3(sf) for the junior and mezzanine notes.

Issuer: Alba 10 SPV S.r.l.

....EUR 200M (current outstanding balance EUR 89.8M) Class A2 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 2, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 130M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 2, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 75M Class C Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Sep 2, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Alba 11 SPV S.r.l.

....EUR 498.7M (current outstanding balance EUR 233.0M) Class A1 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 2, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 300M Class A2 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 2, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 143.6M Class B Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Sep 2, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

....EUR 131.1M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Sep 2, 2021 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's upgrade rating actions are prompted by an increase in the credit enhancement for the affected tranches.

Increased Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization led to the increase of the credit enhancement available in these transactions. For instance, the credit enhancement for the Class C Notes in Alba 10 SPV S.r.l. has increased to 33.96% from 28.83% since the last rating action. The credit enhancement for Class B and C Notes in Alba 11 SPV S.r.l. has increased to 32.31% and 18.99% from 29.53% and 17.78% respectively since the last rating action.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Equipment Lease and Loan Securitizations Methodology' published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243607. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

