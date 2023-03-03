Moody's upgrades the rating of EUR 3805M series in a Spanish multi-cedula

Madrid, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of the series A6 in PROGRAMA CEDULAS TDA, FTA. This rating action reflects the increased timely payment indicator (TPI) to Probable-High from Probable assumed by Moody´s for all Spanish mortgage covered bonds. This change in the TPI assumption is mainly driven by the Spain's implementation of the EU directive on covered bonds, which came into effect on July 2022.

Moody´s has also affirmed the ratings of the other outstanding multi-issuer covered bonds (SMICBs) or multi-cedulas at Aa1(sf), Spanish local currency country ceiling (LCC).

See below the list of notes affected by this rating action:

Issuer: AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, FTA

....EUR 1600M Series X, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 1545M Series XIII, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: AYT CEDULAS CAJAS X FONDO DE TITULIZACION DE ACTIVOS

....EUR 2000M Series B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: CEDULAS TDA 6, FTA

....EUR 1500M A, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 13, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 1500M A, tr. 2, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 13, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: PROGRAMA CEDULAS TDA, FTA

....EUR 1000M Serie A5, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 13, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 100M Tap Serie A5-1, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 13, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 100M Tap Serie A5-2, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 13, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 110M Tap Serie A5-3, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 13, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 1100M Serie A6, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 400M Tap Serie A6-1, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 1375M Tap Serie A6-2, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 750M Tap Serie A6-3, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 180M Tap Serie A6-4, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is mainly prompted by the change in the assumed TPI on Spanish mortgage covered bonds to Probable-High from Probable. This change in the TPI assumption is mainly driven by the implementation of the Spain's implementation of the EU directive on covered bonds, which has reinforced the strengths of the Spanish covered bond legal framework. The new Spanish law came into effect on July 8, 2022. See related publication at: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/389704.

The last rating action relating to the impact of the implementation of the EU directive on the underlying covered bonds exposures affecting series A6 in PROGRAMA CEDULAS TDA, FTA was taken on 16 Feb 2023, see related action at: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398971.

The weighted average anchor point of the issuers participating in outstanding multicedulas is quite stable at around A3 and all covered bond issuers in the programs are currently rated Aa1(sf), in line with the Spanish LCC. The CB anchor for all issuers in multi-cedulas rated by Moody's is the Counterparty Risk Assessment plus one notch.

Methodologies Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72732. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Loss and Cash Flow Analysis:

The analysis of an SMICB is based primarily on the expected loss (EL) of the SMICB, which, in turn, is based on the EL of the Cédulas backing the SMICB and the size of the reserve fund in the transaction, if any. However, the rating may be limited by two additional considerations: (1) the liquidity of the SMICB and (2) the risk that defaults by the issuers of the Cédulas may interfere with the timely payment on the bonds.

To assess the liquidity, we assume that, upon a Cédula default, no interest payments will be made to the SMICB from the defaulted Cédula for two years. Given that assumption, we assess whether the liquidity fund is large enough so that the likelihood that the SMICB will have sufficient funds to make its required payments is consistent with a rating of up to four notches lower than the SMICB's target rating.

Our analysis on an SMICB includes an assessment of the risk that defaults by the issuers of the Cédulas may interfere with the timely payment of the SMICB's obligations. To incorporate the assessment of that risk, we limit (i.e., place a cap on) the SMICB rating based on the weighted average CB anchor (i.e., the rating representing the probability of issuer default on the Cédulas) and our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment on the Cédulas following a CB anchor event.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The robustness of a structured multi-issuer covered bond rating largely depends on the underlying issuers' credit strength as reflected in their CB anchors, and the support provided by the liquidity facility and reserve fund, if any.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade include: a reduced sovereign risk positively affecting the issuer´s CB anchor and our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment on the Cédulas following a CB anchor event.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the SMICBs might occur in certain limited circumstances, such as (i) a sovereign downgrade negatively affecting the issuers' CB anchor and our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment on the Cédulas following a CB anchor event; (ii) a multiple-notch lowering of the CB anchor or (iii) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's describes its loss and cash flow analysis in the section "Ratings Rationale" of this press release.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Angel Jimenez

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

Ian Perrin

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

