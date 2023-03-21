Moody's upgrades the rating of Series 2021-1-A Notes in HVL Bolzano 2 S.r.l.

Frankfurt am Main, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of Series 2021-1-A Notes in HVL Bolzano 2 S.r.l. The rating action reflects the increased level of credit enhancement for the affected notes and the better than expected collateral performance.

....EUR 308,000,000 (Current outstanding amount EUR 234,037,358) Series 2021-1-A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2050, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Assigned A2 (sf)

Moody's affirmed the rating of the Series 2021-1-B Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current rating.

....EUR 80,000,000 Series 2021-1-B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2050, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Assigned Baa3 (sf)

HVL Bolzano 2 S.r.l. is a static securitisation of lease receivables originated by Hypo Vorarlberg Leasing S.p.A. ("HVL", fully consolidated with the Austrian bank Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG (rated A3 Long Term Deposit rating and Senior Unsecured rating, A2(cr) LT Counterparty Risk Assessment) and granted to individual entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) domiciled in Italy mainly in the region of Trentino-Alto Adige.

Maximum achievable rating is Aa3 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Italy, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's upgrade rating action is prompted by an increase in the credit enhancement for the affected tranche and the better than expected collateral performance.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transaction has continued to be stable since the last review in October 2022. Total delinquencies have increased slightly in the past year, with 90 days plus arrears currently standing at 0.74% of current pool balance. No cumulative defaults recorded until January 2023.

For HVL Bolzano 2 S.r.l. the current default probability is 18.5% of the current portfolio balance and the fixed recovery rate assumption is 50%. Moody's has updated the CoV to 51.4% which combined with the revised key collateral assumptions, corresponds to a portfolio credit enhancement of 24%.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction. For instance, the credit enhancement for the Series 2021-1-A Notes affected by today's rating action increased to 43.68% from 35.25% at closing in December 2021.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer or account bank. Moody's concluded that the current ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393601. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

