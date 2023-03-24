Moody's upgrades the rating of notes issued by Advantage Capital Mississippi Partners II, L.P.

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") announced today the following rating action on the following notes issued by Advantage Capital Mississippi Partners II, L.P. (the "Issuer")

Issuer: Advantage Capital Mississippi Partners II, L.P.

U.S.$3,602,008 Series A Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Series A Notes"), Upgraded to Aaa; previously on January 24, 2019 Assigned A3

U.S.$661,554 Series B Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Series B Notes"), Upgraded to Aaa; previously on January 24, 2019 Assigned A3

U.S.$661,554 Series C Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Series C Notes"), Upgraded to Aaa; previously on January 24, 2019 Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects determination by the Mississippi Development Authority that insurance premium tax credits allocated to the Issuer shall not be subject to disallowance or recapture. As set forth in the Mississippi Small Business Investment Act statutory program (the "MSBIC Program"), such determination may be made after fulfillment of certain criteria including investment of at least 50% of the proceeds of the notes constituting "designated capital" in "qualified investments" within four years of the date on which credits are allocated to the Issuer. Moody's has also considered contractual terms in the Notes' governing documents obligating the Issuer to comply with, among other contractual safeguards, the statutory requirements of the MSBIC Program. Moody's analyzes this transaction as a Certified Capital Company ("CAPCO"), with the MSBIC Program as the operative CAPCO statute.

Our rating analysis does not address either of the following: 1) the eligibility of an investor to effectively use the tax credits generated by the CAPCO issuer against the investor's tax liability, or 2) the likelihood that the jurisdiction will make any amendments to, or repeal, the operative CAPCO statutes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Methodology for Rating Debt Issuance Under Certified Capital Company, New Markets Tax Credit and Similar Programs" published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or a downgrade of the ratings:

There are no factors considered within the principal methodology that would lead to a downgrade of the rating, given the Issuer's achievement of the investment milestone and the concomitant elimination of the risk of tax credit recapture or forfeiture.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings were solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Anthony

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Ham

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

