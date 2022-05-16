Moody's upgrades the rating of the Class B Notes issued by Penarth Master Issuer plc

London, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of the Class B Notes and affirmed the ratings of the Class A and Class C Notes issued by Penarth Master Issuer plc.

....GBP 1300M Series 2013-1 A2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 22, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 600M Series 2014-2 B1 Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 22, 2020 Downgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 120M Series 2014-2 C1 Notes, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Oct 22, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

....GBP 300M Series 2018-1 A2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 22, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 500M Series 2018-2 A2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 22, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 300M Series 2019-1 A2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 22, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 500M Series 2019-1 A3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 22, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Penarth Master Issuer Plc's note issuance programme is a revolving cash securitisation of credit card receivables and utilises a de-linked master trust structure.

RATINGS RATIONALE

This rating action follows the reduction in the long-run charge-off level assumption and the increase in the payment rate assumption for Penarth Master Issuer plc to reflect the observed improved performance and the increasing trend in payment rates. The update of the long-run charge-off level assumption to 9.5% from 11.0% and the payment rate assumption to 24% from 22%, caused the Aaa CE to decrease to 10.4% from 11.4%, based on an Aaa LGSD of 37.8% and a dependency ratio of 32%.

Primary Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Approach to Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities' published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230126. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the notes if our expectation of the trust's performance following a sponsor default and portfolio shutdown (i.e., Aaa LGSD) improves materially, specifically, if the charge-off rate falls or the payment rate or yield rises. An upgrade to the bank sponsor's rating could also lead to an upgrade to the ratings of the Class B and Class C Notes, because we use the rating of the sponsor to assess the likelihood of the sponsor defaulting and shutting down its credit card portfolio.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a significant decline in the overall performance of the pool and a deterioration of the credit profile of the sponsor.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Son Nguyen

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Daniel Kolter

MD - Structured Finance

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

