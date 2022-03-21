Moody's upgrades the rating on PTCs issued by Sundaram-sponsored Shri Trust AA 2019

Singapore, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the rating on the pass-through certificates (PTC) issued by Shri Trust AA 2019. The transaction is backed by a static pool of commercial vehicle and tractor loans originated and serviced by Sundaram Finance Limited in India.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Shri Trust AA 2019

....Series A PTCs, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Mar 26, 2021 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's upgrade rating action was prompted by the increase in credit enhancement available to the PTCs. Moody's has considered the credit enhancement reduction linked to the credit enhancement reset by the originator.

After the payment date in January 2022, the level of credit enhancement available for the PTCs increased to 45.13% of the outstanding pool from 19.59% during the last rating action in March 2021.

In February, the originator reduced the credit enhancement to 28.72% of the outstanding pool after receiving consent from the investor.

Regarding the loan performance, the 90-plus-day delinquency rate as a percentage of the outstanding pool was 2.7%, at the end of January 2022. Moody's has assumed an expected loss of 6.51% of the outstanding pool, based on a roll rate analysis on delinquent loans.

The loan collection rates have been around or more than 100% (including prepayment) in the recent months.

Moody's also considered the possibility of a deterioration in the performance of the underlying loans, including a 100% increase in the assumed expected loss for the underlying loans.

The transaction follows timely interest and ultimate principal payment structure. Principal repayments follow a schedule, but any shortfalls from the schedule will not trigger an event of default. Additionally, the monthly excess spread is available to pay the scheduled but unpaid principal from earlier collection months to investors.

The rating action also took into consideration the risk of payment default upon the bankruptcy of Sundaram, the sponsor of the transaction. The PTCs rating remain closely aligned with the sponsor's credit quality.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include (1) a deterioration in the credit quality of the sponsor, (2) a deterioration in loan portfolio performance, (3) a substantial decrease in collections, and (4) a substantial decrease in available credit enhancement.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include an improvement in the credit quality of the sponsor.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

