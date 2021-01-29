Moody's upgrades the ratings on EUR 102m CLO notes of Black Diamond CLO 2015-1 Designated Activity Company

Moody's also affirms ratings on EUR 157.6m and USD 47.5m of notes
London, 29 January 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings on the
following notes issued by Black Diamond CLO 2015-1 Designated Activity
Company ("Black Diamond CLO 2015-1"):
....EUR24,300,000 Refinancing
Class B-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2029, Upgraded
to Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Upgrade
....EUR30,000,000 Refinancing
Class B-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2029, Upgraded
to Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Upgrade
....EUR22,900,000 Refinancing
Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029,
Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed
Under Review for Possible Upgrade
....EUR24,800,000 Refinancing
Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029,
Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jul 17, 2020 Affirmed Baa1
(sf)
Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:
....EUR176,300,000 (current outstanding
amount EUR124,505,655) Refinancing Class A-1 Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2029, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on Jul 17, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....USD67,200,000 (current outstanding
amount USD47,453,063) Refinancing Class A-2 Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2029, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on Jul 17, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....EUR23,600,000 Refinancing
Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029,
Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Jul 17, 2020 Affirmed Ba2
(sf)
....EUR9,500,000 Class F Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029, Affirmed B3 (sf);
previously on Jul 17, 2020 Downgraded to B3 (sf)
Black Diamond CLO 2015-1, issued in September 2015 and refinanced
in January 2018, is a multi-currency collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) backed by a portfolio of mostly high-yield senior
secured European and US loans. The portfolio is managed by Black
Diamond CLO 2015-1 Adviser, L.L.C. (the
"Manager"). The transaction's reinvestment period expired
in October 2019.
Today's action concludes the rating review on the Class B-1,
B-2, and C Notes initiated on 8 December 2020, "Moody's
upgrades 23 securities from 11 European CLOs and places ratings of 117
securities from 44 European CLOs on review for possible upgrade.",
http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_437186.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrades on the Class B-1, B-2, C
and D Notes are primarily due to the update of Moody's methodology used
in rating CLOs, which resulted in a change in overall assessment
of obligor default risk and calculation of weighted average rating factor
(WARF). Based on Moody's calculation, the WARF is currently
3057 after applying the revised assumptions as compared to the trustee
reported WARF of 3394 as of December 2020 [1].
Today's action also reflects the deleveraging of the Class A-1
and A-2 Notes following amortisation of the underlying portfolio
since the payment date in April 2020.
The Class A-1 and A-2 Notes have paid down by approximately
EUR 65.6 million (29%) since the payment date in April 2020.
As a result of the deleveraging, over-collateralisation (OC)
has increased for the senior classes in the capital structure.
According to the trustee report dated December 2020 [1] the Class
B, Class C, and Class D OC ratios are reported at 142.78%,
130.10% and 118.68%, compared to April
2020 [2] levels of 137.88%, 127.82%
and 118.46%, respectively. Moody's notes
the OC ratios reported as at December 2020 do not reflect the principal
distributions made at the January 2021 payment date where approximately
EUR 17.4 million of principal proceeds were used to repay the Class
A-1 and Class A-2 Notes. Moody's has incorporated
in its analysis the distributions per the January 2021 payment date.
The rating affirmations on the Class A-1, A-2,
E and F Notes reflect the expected losses of the notes continuing to remain
consistent with their current ratings after taking into account the CLO's
latest portfolio, its relevant structural features and its actual
over-collateralization levels as well as applying Moody's revised
CLO assumptions.
The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as par,
weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the weighted
average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and
could differ from the trustee's reported numbers.
In its base case, Moody's used the following assumptions:
Performing par and principal proceeds balance: EUR 272.4
million and USD 53.5 million
Defaulted Securities: EUR 2.7 million and USD 5.6
million
Diversity Score: EUR pool 35 and USD pool 16
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): EUR pool 2913 and USD pool
3944
Weighted Average Life (WAL): EUR pool 4.16 years and USD
pool 3.39 years
Weighted Average Spread (WAS) (before accounting for Euribor floors):
EUR pool 3.35% and USD pool 5.13%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): EUR pool 3.875% and
USD pool 5.13%
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): EUR pool 46.1%
and USD pool 44.9%
Par haircut in OC tests: 0.55%
The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral
pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral pool.
The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is based primarily
on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool. In each
case, historical and market performance and a collateral manager's
latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors. Moody's
incorporates these default and recovery characteristics of the collateral
pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting them to stresses
as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability it is analysing.
Moody's notes that the credit quality of the CLO portfolio has deteriorated
since earlier this year as a result of economic shocks stemming from the
coronavirus outbreak. Corporate credit risk remains elevated,
and Moody's projects that default rates will continue to rise through
the first quarter of 2021. Although recovery is underway in the
US and Europe, it is a fragile one beset by unevenness and uncertainty.
As a result, Moody's analyses continue to take into account a forward-looking
assessment of other credit impacts attributed to the different trajectories
that the US and European economic recoveries may follow as a function
of vaccine development and availability, effective pandemic management,
and supportive government policy responses.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the
coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in December
2020 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1242167.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology
"Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured
Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings
of the notes are not constrained by these risks.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the ratings on the note, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit
shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant
impact on the performance of the securities. CLO notes' performance
may also be impacted either positively or negatively by: (1) the
manager's investment strategy and behaviour; and (2) divergence
in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by different transactional
parties because of embedded ambiguities.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
• Portfolio amortisation: The main source of uncertainty in
this transaction is the pace of amortisation of the underlying portfolio,
which can vary significantly depending on market conditions, and
CLO's reinvestment criteria after the end of the reinvestment period,
both of which can have a significant impact on the notes' ratings.
Amortisation could accelerate as a consequence of high loan prepayment
levels or collateral sales by the collateral manager or be delayed by
an increase in loan amend-and-extend restructurings.
Fast amortisation would usually benefit the ratings of the notes beginning
with the notes having the highest prepayment priority.
• Foreign currency exposure: The deal has significant exposure
to non-EUR denominated assets. Volatility in foreign exchange
rates will have a direct impact on interest and principal proceeds available
to the transaction, which can affect the expected loss of rated
tranches.
• Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in
trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes
have defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation
levels. Further, the timing of recoveries and the manager's
decision whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result
in additional uncertainty. Recoveries higher than Moody's
expectations would have a positive impact on the notes' ratings.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly
modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's
considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural
protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the
market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation
features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential
for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available
to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input
from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and
judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions,
can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES / CITATIONS
[1] Trustee report 18th December 2020
[2] Trustee report 24th March 2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Hemal Shah
VP-Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ian Perrin
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454