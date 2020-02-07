Moody's upgrades the ratings on EUR 117.5m CLO notes of Sorrento Park CLO Designated Activity Company

Moody's also affirms the ratings on EUR 240.2m of notes
London, 07 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings on the
following notes issued by Sorrento Park CLO Designated Activity Company:
....EUR28.75M Class A-2A-R
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2027, Upgraded to Aaa (sf);
previously on May 16, 2017 Assigned Aa1 (sf)
....EUR30M Class A-2B-R Senior
Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2027, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously
on May 16, 2017 Assigned Aa1 (sf)
....EUR30MClass B-R Senior Secured
Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2027, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf);
previously on May 16, 2017 Assigned A2 (sf)
....EUR28.75 Class C-R Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2027, Upgraded to Baa1
(sf); previously on May 16, 2017 Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:
....EUR290M (Current Outstanding amount 189.4M)
Class A-1A-R Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2027,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 16, 2017 Assigned Aaa
(sf)
....EUR5M (Current Outstanding amount 3.3M)
Class A-1B-R Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2027,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 16, 2017 Assigned Aaa
(sf)
....EUR30M Class D Senior Secured Deferrable
Floating Rate Notes due 2027, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously
on May 16, 2017 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)
....EUR17.5M Class E Senior Secured
Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2027, Affirmed B2 (sf);
previously on May 16, 2017 Affirmed B2 (sf)
Sorrento Park CLO Designated Activity Company, issued in October
2014 and refinanced in May 2017, is a collateralised loan obligation
(CLO) backed by a portfolio of mostly high-yield senior secured
European loans. The portfolio is managed by Blackstone/GSO Debt
Funds Management Europe Limited. The transaction's reinvestment
period ended in November 2018.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions on the notes are primarily a result of the deleveraging
of the Class A-1R notes following amortisation of the underlying
portfolio since the payment date in November 2019, resulting in
an improvement in the over-collateralisation (OC) ratios across
the capital structure.
The Class A-1 notes have paid down by approximately EUR102.3million
(35%) in the last 12 months. As a result of the deleveraging,
over-collateralisation (OC) has increased across the capital structure.
According to the trustee report dated December 2019 the Class A Notes,
Class B Notes, Class C Notes and Class D Notes OC ratios are reported
at 154.3%, 137.8%, 125.0%
and 114.0% compared to January 2019 levels of 139.0%,
128.1%, 119.2% and 111.1%
respectively.
In light of reinvestment restrictions during the amortisation period,
and therefore the limited ability to effect significant changes to the
current collateral pool, Moody's analysed the deal assuming a higher
likelihood that the collateral pool characteristics would maintain an
adequate buffer relative to certain covenant requirements.
The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as
par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the
weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology
and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base
case, Moody's analysed the underlying collateral pool as having
a performing par and principal proceeds balance of EUR387.8 million,
a weighted average default probability of 21.8% (consistent
with a WARF of 3062 and weighted average life of 4.4 years),
a weighted average recovery rate upon default of 47% for a Aaa
liability target rating, a diversity score of 45 and a weighted
average spread of 3.53%. The GBP-denominated
assets are fully hedged with swaps, which Moody's also modelled.
The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral
pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral
pool. The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is
based primarily on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool.
In each case, historical and market performance and a collateral
manager's latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors.
Moody's incorporates these default and recovery characteristics
of the collateral pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting
them to stresses as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability
it is analysing.
Moody's notes that the January 2020 trustee report was published at the
time it was completing its analysis of the December 2019 data.
Key portfolio metrics such as WARF, diversity score, weighted
average spread and life, and OC ratios exhibit little or no change
between these dates.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank and swap provider(s),
using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty
Risks in Structured Finance" published in November 2019. Moody's
concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the ratings on the note, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
CLO notes' performance may also be impacted either positively or
negatively by 1) the manager's investment strategy and behaviour
and 2) divergence in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by
different transactional parties because of embedded ambiguities.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
Portfolio amortisation: The main source of uncertainty in this transaction
is the pace of amortisation of the underlying portfolio, which can
vary significantly depending on market conditions and have a significant
impact on the notes' ratings. Amortisation could accelerate
as a consequence of high loan prepayment levels or collateral sales by
the collateral manager or be delayed by an increase in loan amend-and-extend
restructurings. Fast amortisation would usually benefit the ratings
of the notes beginning with the notes having the highest prepayment priority.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly
modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's
considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural
protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the
market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation
features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential
for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available
to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input
from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and
judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions,
can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
