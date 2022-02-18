Moody's upgrades the ratings on EUR 98.2m CLO notes of BlueMountain EUR CLO 2016-1 Designated Activity Company

Moody's also affirms the ratings on EUR 271.4m of notes
London, 18 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings on the
following notes issued by BlueMountain EUR CLO 2016-1 Designated
Activity Company:
....EUR 50,000,000 Class B-R
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf);
previously on Apr 25, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 26,400,000 Class C-R
Deferrable Mezzanine Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Upgraded to A1
(sf); previously on Apr 25, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
....EUR 21,800,000 Class D-R
Deferrable Mezzanine Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Upgraded to Baa1
(sf); previously on Apr 25, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa2 (sf)
Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:
....EUR 235,200,000 Class A-R
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Aaa (sf);
previously on Apr 25, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR 25,000,000 Class E-R
Deferrable Junior Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Ba2 (sf);
previously on Apr 25, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
....EUR 11,200,000 Class F-R
Deferrable Junior Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed B2 (sf);
previously on Apr 25, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)
BlueMountain EUR CLO 2016-1 Designated Activity Company,
issued in April 2016 and refinanced in April 2018, is a collateralised
loan obligation (CLO) backed by a portfolio of mostly high-yield
senior secured European loans. The portfolio is managed by BlueMountain
Fuji Management, LLC. The transaction's reinvestment period
will end in April 2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrades on the Class B-R, C-R and D-R
Notes are primarily a result of the benefit of the shorter period remaining
before the end of the reinvestment period in April 2022.
The rating affirmations on the Class A-R, E-R and
F-R Notes reflect the expected losses of the notes continuing to
remain consistent with their current ratings after taking into account
the CLO's latest portfolio, its relevant structural features and
its actual over-collateralization levels.
In light of reinvestment restrictions during the amortisation period,
and therefore the limited ability to effect significant changes to the
current collateral pool, Moody's analysed the deal assuming a higher
likelihood that the collateral pool characteristics would maintain an
adequate buffer relative to certain covenant requirements.
The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as
par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the
weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology
and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers.
In its base case, Moody's used the following assumptions:
Performing par and principal proceeds balance: EUR 397.7m
Defaulted Securities: EUR 1.5m
Diversity Score: 58
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2866
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 4.5 years
Weighted Average Spread (WAS) (before accounting for Euribor floors):
3.5%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 4.5%
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 45.1%
Par haircut in OC tests and interest diversion test: None
The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral
pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral
pool. The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is
based primarily on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool.
In each case, historical and market performance and a collateral
manager's latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors.
Moody's incorporates these default and recovery characteristics
of the collateral pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting
them to stresses as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability
it is analysing.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in December 2021
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1293730.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing
Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in May 2021.
Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these
risks.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the ratings on the notes, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit
shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant
impact on the performance of the securities. CLO notes' performance
may also be impacted either positively or negatively by: (1) the
manager's investment strategy and behavior; (2) divergence
in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by different transactional
parties because of embedded ambiguities.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
• Portfolio amortisation: Once reaching the end of the reinvestment
period in April 2022, the main source of uncertainty in this transaction
is the pace of amortisation of the underlying portfolio, which can
vary significantly depending on market conditions and have a significant
impact on the notes' ratings. Amortisation could accelerate
as a consequence of high loan prepayment levels or collateral sales by
the collateral manager or be delayed by an increase in loan amend-and-extend
restructurings. Fast amortisation would usually benefit the ratings
of the notes beginning with the notes having the highest prepayment priority.
• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive to
the weighted average life assumption of the portfolio, which could
lengthen as a result of the manager's decision to reinvest in new issue
loans or other loans with longer maturities, or participate in amend-to-extend
offerings. The effect on the ratings of extending the portfolio's
weighted average life can be positive or negative depending on the notes'
seniority.
• Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in
trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes
have defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation
levels. Further, the timing of recoveries and the manager's
decision whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result
in additional uncertainty. Moody's analysed defaulted recoveries
assuming the lower of the market price or the recovery rate to account
for potential volatility in market prices. Recoveries higher than
Moody's expectations would have a positive impact on the notes'
ratings.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly
modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's
considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural
protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the
market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation
features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential
for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available
to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input
from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and
judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions,
can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Iwona Fernandes
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Javier Hevia Portocarrero
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
