Moody's upgrades the ratings on GBP 63.75m notes issued by WISE 2006-1 PLC

Moody's also affirms the rating on GBP 894.2m of Super Senior Swap

London, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings on the following notes issued by WISE 2006-1 PLC:

Issuer: WISE 2006-1 PLC

....GBP 30,000,000 Class A Credit-Linked Notes due 2058, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on May 23, 2022 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

....GBP 22,500,000 Class B Credit-Linked Notes due 2058, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 23, 2022 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

....GBP 11,250,000 Class C Credit-Linked Notes due 2058, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on May 23, 2022 Upgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Moody's has also affirmed the rating on the following Super Senior Credit Default Swap:

Buyer: Dexia Credit Local - Super Senior Credit Default Swap WISE 2006-1 PLC

....GBP 1,436,250,000 (Current outstanding amount GBP 894,244,310) Super Senior Credit Default Swap, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on May 23, 2022 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

WISE 2006-1 PLC, a partially-funded synthetic securitisation, with an underlying portfolio consisting of GBP denominated PFI and regulated utility bonds located in the UK, each guaranteed by one of three (originally seven) monolines.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said that today's rating actions are a result of an improvement in the credit quality of the underlying reference portfolio, and the deleveraging of the Super Senior Credit Default Swap following amortization of the underlying reference portfolio since the last rating action in May 2022.

The credit quality has improved as reflected in the improvement in the average credit rating of the portfolio and the monolines guaranteeing the portfolio (measured by the weighted average rating factor, or WARF). Moody's WARF of the underlying reference portfolio considering the protection provided by the guarantors is 1361, compared with 1546 in May 2022.

Moody's also notes that since the last rating action, the size of the reference portfolio has reduced to GBP 958.0m from GBP 1,007.9m.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Project Finance and Infrastructure Asset CLOs Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/355059. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2022. Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The ratings of the notes rely on the ratings of the wrappers but also on the credit quality of the underlying reference portfolio. In particular, an upgrade or downgrade to the Insurance Financial Strength rating of one or more of the wrappers could result in an upgrade or downgrade to the ratings of the notes.

Other sources of uncertainty that may impact notes performance include limitations of historical data for some of the project finance asset types, long maturities of the underlying obligations. Additionally, this transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively affect the ratings on the note, in light of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.

Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:

• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive to the weighted average life assumption of the underlying portfolio. Moody's has assumed the average life of the bonds as reported, however legal final maturity could be up to 33 years.

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment and specific documentation features. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™ is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction, the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected loss.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

