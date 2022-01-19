Moody's upgrades the ratings on approximately $126.4 million of TruPS CDO notes issued by Taberna Preferred Funding III, Ltd.

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings on the following notes issued by Taberna Preferred Funding III, Ltd.:

U.S.$188,500,000 Class A-1A First Priority Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes Due 2036 (current balance of $85,784,348.39), Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on January 15, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

U.S.$10,000,000 Class A-1C First Priority Senior Secured Fixed/Floating Rate Notes Due 2036 (current balance of $2,152,681.24), Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on January 15, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

U.S.$38,500,000 Class A-2A Second Priority Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes Due 2036, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on January 15, 2020 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

Taberna Preferred Funding III, Ltd., issued in September 2005, is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) backed mainly by a portfolio of REIT trust preferred securities (TruPS).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions are primarily a result of the deleveraging of the Class A-1A and Class A-1C notes, an increase in the transaction's over-collateralization (OC) ratios, and the improvement in the credit quality of the underlying portfolio since January 2021.

The Class A-1A and Class A-1C notes have paid down each by approximately 8.3% or $7.7 million and $0.2 million, respectively, since January 2021 using principal proceeds from the redemption of the underlying assets and the diversion of excess interest proceeds. Based on Moody's calculations, the OC ratios for the Class A-1 notes have improved to 271.6% from the January 2021 level of 248.1%, and the OC ratio for the Class A-2A notes has improved to 188.9% from 177.0%.

The deal has also benefited from improvement in the credit quality of the underlying portfolio. According to Moody's calculations, the weighted average rating factor (WARF) improved to 2307 from 2439 in January 2021.

In August 2009, the transaction declared an Event of Default (EoD) because of a missed interest payment on the Class B notes. In September 2009, a majority of the controlling class directed the trustee to declare the notes immediately due and payable. As a result of the declaration of acceleration of the notes, all proceeds after paying Class A-1A, Class A-1C, Class A-2A and Class A-2B interest are currently being used to pay down the principal of the Class A-1A and Class A-1C notes pro rata.

The key model inputs Moody's used in its analysis, such as par, weighted average rating factor, and weighted average recovery rate, are based on its methodology and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base case, Moody's analyzed the underlying collateral pool as having a performing par and principal proceeds balance of $238.8 million, defaulted par of $172.8 million, a weighted average default probability of 29.04% (implying a WARF of 2307), and a weighted average recovery rate upon default of 10.00%.

The transaction's performing portfolio is concentrated, with 11 remaining obligors.

Methodology Used for the Rating Action

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating TruPS CDOs" published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1291142. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of the rated notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the rated notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The portfolio consists primarily of unrated assets whose default probability Moody's assesses through credit scores derived using RiskCalc™ or credit estimates. Because these are not public ratings, they are subject to additional estimation uncertainty.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Monica Chau

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Amelia (Amy) Tobey

Senior Vice President

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

