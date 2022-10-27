Moody's upgrades the ratings on the Class B and Class C Bonds of JLOC-M1, LLC

Tokyo, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has upgraded the ratings on the Class B and Class C Bonds issued by JLOC-M1, LLC.

The affected ratings are as follows:

JLOC-M1, LLC

....JPY 2,000 M Class B Bond, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on March 27, 2008 Definitive rating assigned Aa2 (sf)

....JPY 1,200 M Class C Bond, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on March 27, 2008 Definitive rating assigned A2 (sf)

Deal Name: JLOC M1, LLC

Coupon: Floating

Closing Date: March 27, 2008

Underlying Assets: Apartment loans, residential mortgage loans and cash reserves

Arranger: Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co., Ltd. (Currently, Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects the increased credit enhancement from the redemption of the bonds in a sequential manner that starts with the senior class followed by the junior class, as well as the build up in overcollateralization from the turbo redemption of the excess spread.

Scheduled principal collections and prepayments from the loans are used to pay down the bonds sequentially, starting from the senior class. At the same time, excess spread is used to pay down the bonds in reverse turbo, starting from the most junior class.

As at end-September 2022, the underlying asset pool consists of 98% apartment loans and they were all current. The remaining 2% are residential mortgage loans.

In the last few years, average vacancy rates for the apartment loan pool have been stable while average rent levels per room have generally been on a slightly declining trend. However, cashflows generated from the properties have been ample to cover apartment loan repayments to date.

Moody's expects that cash flows from the apartment properties will deteriorate as the properties age in the long term, given they are located in regions with weak demand. The properties are located across Japan, including in rural areas. Moody's has conducted a property-by-property analysis to derive Moody's assumptions on the pool performance.

Moody's expects that rents will continue to trend downwards and vacancy rates will increase from their current levels, leading to deteriorating cashflows and potential defaults. Moody's also stresses the recovery rates, given the location of some properties is in rural areas.

Moody's has conducted cash flow analyses under various sensitivity scenarios, including considering higher correlation between loans' defaults. Moody's has also captured the asset concentrations present in the simulated portfolio default distribution.

The rating action reflects the positive effects from increased credit enhancement after taking into account the abovementioned risks and Moody's expectation for loan performance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations (Japanese)" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/392708. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include an improvement in the credit quality of the collateral pool, and a buildup of credit enhancement available for the bonds.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a deterioration in the credit quality of the collateral pool, a further lack of diversification in the collateral pool, and a decrease in the credit enhancement available for the bonds.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

