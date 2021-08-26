Moody's upgrades thirteen notes in four Precise Mortgage Funding transactions

London, 26 August 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of thirteen notes in four Precise Mortgage Funding (PMF) transactions. The rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance and the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating.

Issuer: Precise Mortgage Funding 2017-1B plc

....GBP252M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP13.5M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 20, 2019 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....GBP13.5M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 20, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP7.5M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 20, 2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....GBP8.7M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Sep 20, 2019 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Precise Mortgage Funding 2018-1B plc

....GBP222.74M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP7.38M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2020 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....GBP7.38M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP4.92M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

....GBP3.692M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2020 Affirmed B2 (sf)

Issuer: Precise Mortgage Funding 2018-2B PLC

....GBP338.9M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP11.23M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2020 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....GBP11.23M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP7.49M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2020 Affirmed Baa2 (sf)

....GBP5.62M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2020 Affirmed Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Precise Mortgage Funding 2019-1B Plc

....GBP278.79M Class A1 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP359.49M Class A2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP27.51M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....GBP31.18M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....GBP18.34M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....GBP18.34M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by better than expected collateral performance and the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of all four Precise Mortgage Funding transactions has been better than initially expected at closing. 90 days plus arrears as a percentage of current balance are currently standing at 0.57% for Precise Mortgage Funding 2017-1B plc (PMF 2017-1B), 0.00% for PMF 2018-1B, 0.14% for Precise Mortgage Funding 2018-2B PLC (PMF 2018-2B) and 0.03% for Precise Mortgage Funding 2019-1B Plc (PMF 2019-1B), with pool factor at 64.5%, 51.4%, 53.2% and 72.1% respectively. All four Precise Mortgage Funding transactions have no losses since closing.

Moody's assumed the expected loss of 1.25% as a percentage of current pool balance on all four Precise Mortgage Funding transactions, due to the better than expected collateral performance. This corresponds to expected loss assumption as a percentage of the original pool balance of 0.80% for PMF 2017-1B, 0.65% for PMF 2018-1B, 0.65% for PMF 2018-2B and 0.90% for PMF 2019-1B.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. As a result, Moody's has decreased the MILAN CE of PMF 2017-1B to 12% from 13% and maintained the MILAN CE assumption at 12% for PMF 2018-1B, PMF 2018-2B and PMF 2019-1B.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction.

In PMF 2017-1B, the credit enhancement for Classes C, D and E Notes increased to 12.9%, 9.0% and 4.6% from 10.4%, 7.4% and 4.0% respectively since the last rating action.

In PMF 2018-1B, the credit enhancement for Classes C and D Notes increased to 8.4% and 4.5% from 7.9% and 4.3% respectively since the last rating action.

In PMF 2018-2B, the credit enhancement for Classes C and D Notes increased to 8.2% and 4.4% from 7.4% and 4.1% respectively since the last rating action.

In PMF 2019-1B, the credit enhancement for Classes B, C and D Notes increased to 14.5%, 8.6% and 5.1% from 10.7%, 6.5% and 4.0% respectively since closing.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating actions took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account banks or swap providers.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transactions and other mitigants support continuity of note payments, in case of financial disruption. The rating of the Class C Notes of Precise Mortgage Funding 2017-1B plc is constrained due to the level of liquidity support available in the transaction.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexis Rivet

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ifigenia Palimeri

MD - Structured Finance

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

