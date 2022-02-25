Moody's upgrades three CMBS classes of bonds issued by KKR Industrial Portfolio Trust 2021-KDIP

Approximately $113 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded three classes of bonds issued by KKR Industrial Portfolio Trust 2021-KDIP, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2021-KDIP. Moody's rating action is as follows:

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 Aa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Cl. C, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Cl. D, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Today's actions conclude the review for upgrade on the Affected Credit Ratings initiated on November 22, 2021 as a result of the update of the "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on Cl. B, Cl. C, and Cl. D were upgraded due to decrease in Moody's LTV based on the methodology update for rating large loan and single asset/single borrower (LL/SASB) commercial mortgage-backed securities that included an addition of a capitalization rate adjustment to account for the interest rate environment and updates to our loan-level legal analysis framework plus paydown from release of 32 assets. Moody's does not rate Cl. E, Cl. F, Cl. G, and Cl. HRR.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance or an improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool or increase in interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was " Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased from $695 million at securitization to approximately $474 million due to release of 32 properties. There is additional mezzanine debt of approximately $31 million held outside the trust. The interest only, five-year (including three one-year extension options), floating-rate loan is secured by 64 industrial properties. The borrowers may prepay up to 25% of the original balance of each loan component on a pro rata basis in connection with a collateral release or voluntary prepayment.

The portfolio contains a total of 7.94 million square feet (SF) of three different property subtypes located across six states (GA, PA, IL, WI, TX and WA). The subtypes include warehouse, distribution, and light manufacturing. Construction dates for properties in the portfolio range between 1963 and 2019. Property sizes for assets range between 20,100 SF and 807,631 SF. Clear heights for properties range between 19 feet and 33 feet. Based on the September 2021 rent roll, the portfolio's occupancy was approximately 99%, up from 97% at securitization. The portfolio properties are primarily located in gateway markets and generally situated within close proximity to major transportation arteries.

The portfolio's net cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 was $22.9 million. Moody's stabilized NCF for the remaining 62 property portfolio is $31.5 million. The Moody's first mortgage stressed DSCR at a 9.25% constant is 0.72x. Moody's DSCR is based on our stabilized net cash flow. Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 120% based on our Moody's Value. Adjusted Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 104%, based on our Moody's Value using a cap rate adjusted for the current interest rate environment. There are no outstanding interest shortfalls or losses as of the current distribution date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

