Moody's upgrades three and affirms four classes of WFRBS 2014-C25

Approximately $607.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and upgraded the ratings on three classes WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-C25, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-C25 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. PEX, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes, Cl. A-4, A-5, A-SB, C, were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl A-S and Cl. B, were upgraded primarily due to an increase in credit support since Moody's last review, resulting from paydowns and amortization, as well as Moody's expectation of additional increases in credit support resulting from the payoff of loans approaching maturity that are well positioned for refinance. The pool has paid down by 16.8% since securitization and defeasance now makes up 30% of the pool. Furthermore, loans constituting 70% of the pool have either defeased or have debt yields exceeding 12.0% are scheduled to mature within the next 24 months.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEX, was upgraded due to the improved credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 2.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in these ratings were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 16.8% to $728.5 million from $875.8 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 52 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55.8% of the pool. One loan, constituting 13.7% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Twenty-one loans, constituting 30.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 10, down from 15 at Moody's last review.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, all loans were current or were within their grace period on their debt service payments.

Six loans, constituting 6.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loans has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $0.6 million (for a loss severity of 5.9%). No loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 2.6% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $5.0 million (a 26% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. These loans are secured by a mix of property types, which have either struggled with low occupancy or high expenses, causing their DSCR to fall below 1.0X.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 92% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 80% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared to 109% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 29.3% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.53X and 1.03X, respectively, compared to 1.59X and 1.05X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the St. John's Town Center Loan ($100 million – 13.7% of the pool), which represents a portion of a $203.5 million first mortgage. The property is also encumbered with a $146.5 million B-note. It is secured by a 981,100 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.4 million SF super-regional outdoor mall located in Jacksonville, FL. The property's non-collateral anchors include Dillard's, Target and Ashley Furniture. The collateral anchors include Nordstrom and Dicks Sporting Goods. The remaining tenant roster is a mix of national and luxury retailers, as well as several restaurants. The property's net operating income (NOI) has been well above securitization levels in recent years. The December 2021 NOI was 16% higher than in December 2014. As of June 30, 2022, the property was 87% occupied, the same since 2020. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.61X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 27% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Colorado Mills Loan ($91.2 million – 12.5% of the pool), which represents the pari passu portion of a $124 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 918,400 SF portion of a 1.1 million SF regional mall located in Lakewood, CO. Anchors include a non-collateral Target, a 16 screen United Artist movie theatre and a Burlington Coat Factory. As of June 2022, the property was 79% occupied, compared to 75% in 2021 but down from 94% at securitization. The property's NOI improved from securitization thru 2018, however, property performance has generally declined since 2018 due to lower rental revenues and increased operating expenses in recent years. The loan has amortized 9% since securitization after an initial 2-year interest only period. The loan had an NOI DSCR of 1.82X in June 2022 and matures in November 2024. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 1.00X, respectively, compared to 106% and 1.07X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Plaza Vista Loan ($67.6 million – 9.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 253,700 class-A office property in Kansas City, MO. The property is 93% occupied by law firm Polsinelli on a lease through October 2033. As of June 2022, the property was 98% leased and has ranged from 98% to 100% leased since securitization. The property's NOI has generally increased since securitization, primarily due to contractual rental increases from Polsinelli. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 125% and 0.93X, respectively, same as at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Four Seasons Hotel - Seattle Loan ($38.0 million – 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 147 key, full service luxury hotel located in downtown Seattle, WA. The loan is encumbered with a $21.0 million B-Note and a $9.5 million mezzanine loan. The hotel includes a 6,000 SF spa, 84-seat restaurant and 10,500 SF of meeting space. The property's NOI was well above securitization levels through 2019, but was significantly impacted by the pandemic and posted a negative NOI in 2020. However, the property quickly rebounded and the NOI for the 12-month period ending September 2022 was 11% higher than in 2015. The loan has amortized 9.6% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101% and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 106% and 0.97X at the last review.

