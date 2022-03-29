Moody's upgrades three and affirms seven classes of WFCM 2012-LC5

Approximately $784 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes and upgraded the ratings on three classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-LC5, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-LC5 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed B1 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed B1 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. B and Cl. C, were upgraded based primarily on an increase in credit support resulting from loan paydowns and amortization as well as an increase in defeasance. The deal has paid down 18% since Moody's last review and 36% since securitization. Additionally, defeasance increased to 51% of the pool from 20% at last review.

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges. All of the remaining loans in the pool mature by October 2022.

The rating on the Interest-Only (IO) class X-A was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the IO class X-B was upgraded based on an improvement in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 36% to $823.9 million from $1.28 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 56 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 33.3% of the pool. Twenty-four loans, constituting 50.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 23 at Moody's last review.

As of the March 2022 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Fifteen loans, constituting 26.1% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 5.8% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $6.1 million (for a loss severity of 71%). One loan, Courtyard by Marriott Wilmington, DE ($7.4 million -- 0.9% of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The loan is secured by a 126-key, 10 story limited service hotel located in the central business district of Wilmington, DE. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default and was more than 90 days delinquent for much of 2021. However, temporary forbearance was granted in January 2022 and the loan is now current through its March 2022 payment date. The loan matures in August 2022 and a recent appraisal value exceeded the remaining loan balance.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 98% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 103%, compared to 89% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.33X and 1.11X, respectively, compared to 1.67X and 1.26X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 16.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 100 Church Street Loan ($69.2 million -- 8.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $199.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 21-story, 1.1 million SF, Class B+ office building located in the City Hall office submarket of Lower Manhattan. As of December 2021, the property was 90% leased compared to 99% in September 2018. The top two tenants represent 68% of the net rentable area and both have lease expiration dates in 2032 or later. The loan matures in July 2022 and has amortized over 13% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 84% and 1.16X, respectively, compared to 90% and 1.08X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Somerset Shoppes Loan ($35.0 million -- 4.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 186,335 SF retail center located on Glades Road in Boca Raton, Fl. The property is anchored by a TJ Maxx, Michaels, and Saks Fifth Ave. As of December 2021, the property was 99% leased, similar to the prior review. The loan matures in September 2022 and has amortized nearly 17% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 95% and 1.08X, respectively, compared to 102% and 1.01X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Rockville Corporate Center Loan ($32.1 million -- 3.9% of the pool), which is secured by a pair of mid-rise office buildings totaling 220,539 SF located in Rockville, MD. While the property was 100% leased to two tenants as of September 2021, the second largest tenant, AARP (75,715 SF), vacated the property at their lease expiration in November 2021. The property occupancy is reduced to 65% with the departure of AARP and the servicer indicated their space is being marketed for lease. The loan matures in May 2022 and has amortized 15% since securitization. Due to the recent decline in occupancy, this loan may face increased refinance risk. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 79% and 1.30X at the last review.

