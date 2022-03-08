Moody's upgrades three and affirms six classes of UBSBB 2012-C3

Approximately $660.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and upgraded the ratings on three classes in UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C3 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed B2 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. B, Cl. C and Cl. D, were upgraded based primarily on an increase in credit support resulting from loan paydowns and amortization. The deal has paid down approximately 11% since Moody's last review. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in defeasance, to 60% of the current pool balance from 26% at the last review.

The ratings on the Interest-Only (IO) classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 2.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 1.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 . The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 35% to $699.7 million from $1.08 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 68 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 4.4% of the pool, with the top ten exposures (excluding defeasance) constituting 21.5% of the pool. Thirty-two loans, constituting 60% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 23, compared to 17 at Moody's last review.

As of the February 2022 remittance report, loans representing 99% were current or within their grace period on their debt service and 1% were greater than 30 days delinquent or in foreclosure.

Fifteen loans, constituting 16.9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which four loans, representing 4.8% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans, constituting 3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All of the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since May 2020. There have been no loans liquidated from the pool resulting in a loss.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Cooper Retail Portfolio Loan ($12.9 million -- 1.9% of the pool), which is secured by three separate retail centers totaling 211,750 square feet (SF) and located in suburban areas of MS, KY, and FL. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Two of the properties have been impacted by the departure of their respective largest tenants during 2019, however, the sponsor has been actively working on leasing up the vacant space and has executed two new leases with replacement tenants. The special servicer executed a forbearance agreement with the borrower in June 2021. The portfolio was collectively 49% leased as of June 2021 compared to 59% leased as of March 2020, however, occupancy is expected to increase to 63% with the recently executed leases. The loan is last paid through the September 2021 payment date and has amortized 16% since securitization.

The remaining two specially serviced loans (1.1% of the pool) are secured by a mixed-use property in Brooklyn, NY and a retail property in Des Moines, IA, both of which were impacted by business disruptions stemming from the pandemic. Moody's estimates an aggregate $5.6 million loss for the specially serviced loans (27% expected loss on average).

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 88% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 97%, compared to 101% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.35X and 1.24X, respectively, compared to 1.51X and 1.20X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit exposures represent 9.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Crossways Shopping Center Loan ($30.7 million -- 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 351,000 SF retail power center located in Chesapeake, VA, approximately 15 miles west of Virginia Beach. The property was 94% leased as of September 2021 compared to 93% in March 2020, 96% in December 2018 and 99% at securitization. As of December 2021, ten tenants totaling 26% of the net rentable area (NRA) have leases that are expired or set to expire in the next 12 months. The borrower initially submitted a request for relief as a result of the pandemic but has since cancelled the request. The loan has amortized 24% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 77% and 1.33X, respectively, compared to 82% and 1.26X at last review.

The second largest loan is the GBP Portfolio II Loan ($20.2 million -- 2.9% of the pool), which is secured by three cross-collateralized/cross-defaulted loans consisting of three anchored retail centers in Indianapolis, IN, located within the same zip code. The three properties were collectively 81% leased as of September 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 77% and 1.5X, respectively, compared to 80% and 1.44X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Hamptons Mixed Use Portfolio Loan ($16.0 million -- 2.3% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of seven retail, restaurant and mixed-use properties located on the east end of Long Island, NY. As of September 2021, the portfolio was approximately 89% leased. Lease rollover is significant, with approximately 60% of the NRA maturing within the next two years. The borrower did not request covid relief and the loan has remained current, amortizing by 16%. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 121% and 0.84X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

