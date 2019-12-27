Moody's upgrades three classes and affirms seven classes of JPMBB 2014-C23

Approximately $857.3 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 27, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded the ratings on three classes and affirmed the ratings on seven
classes in JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2014-C23:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Sep 21, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 21,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Sep 21,
2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously
on Sep 21, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. EC**, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. UH5***, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously
on Sep 21, 2018 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
** Reflects exchangeable classes
*** Reflects rake bond classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on five principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed
because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. A-S and Cl.
B, were upgraded due to increased credit support from paydowns and
amortization as well as an increase in the pool's share of defeasance.
The deal has paid down 22.5% since securitization and defeasance
now represents 11.3% of the pool.
The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was upgraded
due to increase in the credit quality of its referenced classes.
The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. EC, was affirmed
due the credit quality of its exchangeable classes.
The rating on the non-pooled rake class, Class UH5,
was affirmed based on the U-Haul Self Storage Pool 5 loan's key
metrics, including LTV and DSCR. Class UH5 is a pari passu
non-pooled rake class of the U-Haul Self Storage Pool 5
loan.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.0%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.9% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses
is now 3.8% of the original pooled balance, the same
as at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base
expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com
at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes, exchangeable classes, and rake bond classes were
"Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in
July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single
Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017. The principal
methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019.
The principal methodology used in rating rake bond classes was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large
Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017,
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the
list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes
are interest-only (indicated by the *), exchangeable
classes (indicated by the **), and rake bond classes (indicated
by the ***). Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
Press releases announcing prior ratings actions on the rake bond class,
Class UH5, mistakenly did not include a citation to the principal
methodology used in rating that class, "Moody's Approach to
Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS."
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the November 15, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 22.5% to
$1.05 billion from $1.36 billion at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top
ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57.6% of the
pool. Eight loans, constituting 11.3% of the
pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
The transaction also includes a pari passu non-pooled rake class
of the U-Haul Self Storage Pool 5 loan in the amount of $12.257
million.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes,
where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration
has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including
the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18,
compared to 25 at Moody's last review.
Nine loans, constituting 12.6% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool since securitization.
There are currently two loans in special servicing, constituting
2.1% of the pool. The largest specially serviced
loan is the 1000 Floral Vale Boulevard Loan ($13.3 million
-- 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by an
87,155 square feet (SF) office property located in Yardley,
PA. The loan transferred to the special servicing in November 2019
due to the borrower not being able to payoff the loan at its September
2019 maturity date. The servicer reports that the borrower is in
the process of refinancing the loan. As of March 2019, the
property's occupancy was 98% with the actual DSCR at 3.65X.
The other loan in special servicing is the Duncan Center Loan ($9.1
million -- 0.9% of the pool), which is secured
by a 57,468 SF office property located in Dover, DE.
The loan was transferred to special servicing in October 2019 for imminent
default and it is currently in the foreclosure process.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing
loans, constituting 1.7% of the pool, and has
estimated an aggregate loss of $8.3 million (a 31%
expected loss) from these troubled loans and specially serviced loans.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 98% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 111%, compared to 109%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans
with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow
(NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15% to the most recently
available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a
weighted average capitalization rate of 9.3%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.60X and 0.95X,
respectively, compared to 1.60X and 0.97X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's
actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's
NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan
balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 27.3% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the 17 State Street Loan ($105.0
million -- 10.0% of the pool), which represents
a pari passu portion of a $180 million senior mortgage loan.
The property is also encumbered with $40 million of mezzanine financing
held outside the trust. The loan is secured by a 42-story,
Class-A office tower located in downtown New York City.
The tower contains 560,210 SF of net rentable area and floor-to-ceiling
windows overlooking both Battery Park and the New York Harbor.
As of September 2019, the property was 92% leased,
compared to 85% as of June 2018, and 79% at year-end
2017. Overall, performance has declined slightly due to higher
expenses. The loan is interest only for the entire 10-year
term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119% and 0.79X,
the same as at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Columbus Square Portfolio Loan ($101.7
million -- 9.7% of the pool), which represents
a pari passu portion of a $392.0 million mortgage loan.
The loan is secured by five mixed-use buildings containing approximately
500,000 SF and located on the Upper West Side in New York City.
The property contains 31 condominium units at 775, 795, 805,
808 Columbus Avenue and 801 Amsterdam Avenue. The retail component,
which contains approximately 276,000 SF is anchored by a Whole Foods,
TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Michaels. As of September 2019,
the property was 99% leased, compared to 98% in December
2018, and 96% in December 2017. Performance has been
stable since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are
128% and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 130%
and 0.67X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Grapevine Mills Loan ($80.0
million -- 7.6% of the pool), which is secured
by a 1.34 million SF component of a 1.63 million SF super-regional
mall located in Grapevine, Texas. The loan represents a pari-passu
portion of a $268.0 million mortgage loan. The property
is located approximately 10 miles north of Dallas/Fort Worth International
Airport and contains a mix of outlets, traditional retailers and
entertainment related venues. The largest tenants include Fieldhouse
USA, Burlington Coat Factory, and Round 1 Bowling.
The property also includes a 30-screen AMC Theatres. As
of December 2018, the property was 96% leased, compared
to 95% as of December 2017, and 85% at securitization.
For the year ending December 2018, in-line sales per square
foot for comparable stores less than 10,000 SF were $411PSF,
compared to $407PSF for the prior year. Property performance
has continued to improve since securitization due to higher rental revenues.
The loan is interest only for the entire 10-year term. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 71% and 1.38X, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
