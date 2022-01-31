Moody's upgrades three classes of notes from Santander auto lease ABS issued in 2019 and 2020

Approximately $143 million of asset-backed securities affected
New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
the ratings of the Class C notes issued by Santander Retail Auto Lease
Trust 2019-C (SRT 2019-C) and Class B and Class C notes
from Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2020-A (SRT 2020-A).
The securitizations are sponsored by Santander Consumer USA Inc.
(SC).
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2019-C
Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 18,
2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Issuer: Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2020-A
Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19,
2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 19,
2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrades were prompted by an increase in credit enhancement due to
the sequential pay structure in addition to a non-declining reserve
account and overcollateralization and strong residual value performance
of the underlying lease contracts.
Moody's lifetime cumulative net credit loss expectation is 0.75%
for SRT 2019-C and 0.85% for SRT 2020-A.
Auto lease ABS are mainly exposed to residual value risk for vehicles
that are turned in at lease maturity instead of being purchased by the
lessee at the contractual residual price, since these vehicles then
have to be remarketed and therefore are subject to risk of which the sales
price is lower than the securitized residual value. If a vehicle
is not turned in (that is, purchased by the lessee), then
the securitization is not exposed to the risk of loss as the lessee pays
the contractual residual value to the lessor, which passes it on
to the trust. Residual value risk is typically the largest component
of risk in an auto lease deal.
As of the January 2022 distribution date, turned in leases for these
transactions have experienced cumulative residual value gains (net sales
proceeds in excess of the residual portion of securitization value) of
0.98% of the initial securitization value for SRT 2019-C
and 0.84% for SRT 2020-A.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS"
published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given current expectations of
portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with
higher ratings. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline
as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the vehicles leading to a residual value gain when the vehicle
is turned in at the end of the lease and remarketed. Portfolio
losses also depend greatly on the US job market, the market for
used vehicles, and changes in servicing practices.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given our expectations of
portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with
lower ratings. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations
as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in
the value of the vehicles leading to higher residual value loss when the
vehicle is turned in at the end of a lease and remarketed. Portfolio
losses also depend greatly on the US job market and the market for used
vehicles. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance
include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Natallia Birukova
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jinwen Chen
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653