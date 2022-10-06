Milan, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of the Class C Notes in Sestante Finance S.r.l., the Class B Notes in Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2004, and the Class A Notes in Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2005. These rating actions reflect the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes as well as the correction of an input error in our cash flow modelling of Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2005.

Moody's has affirmed the ratings of other notes in the three transactions which were not impacted by these factors.

Issuer: Sestante Finance S.r.l.

....EUR351.2M A1 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR17.2M B Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR13.4M C Notes, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2019 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: Sestante Finance S.r.l. - Series 2004

....EUR575.3M A Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2015 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....EUR34.4M B Notes, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2015 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

....EUR15.6M C1 Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2013 Confirmed at Caa2 (sf)

Issuer: Sestante Finance S.r.l. - Series 2005

....EUR791.9M A Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

....EUR47.4M B Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Affirmed Caa2 (sf)

Maximum achievable rating is Aa3 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Italy, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action on Sestante Finance S.r.l. - Series 2005 is prompted by the discovery of a prior error in Moody's cashflow modeling related to the cumulative default rate triggers deferring the payment of Class C1, C2 and B interest when breached. In prior rating actions, Moody's cashflow modeling did not include such triggers and incorrectly assumed Class C1 and C2 interest payments in a position senior to the principal deficiency ledger, whereas the trigger has been breached since October 2017. Class B interest deferral trigger is not breached as of today however cumulative default ratio of 14.51% is close to the trigger level of 16%. Reflecting the correct priorities of payment in relation to the interest deferral triggers has a significant positive impact on the rating of the Class A Notes.

Moody's has also corrected an input error in the modelling of commingling risk for the three deals: Sestante Finance S.r.l, Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2004 and Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2005. In prior rating actions, commingling risk in relation to the servicers Italfondiario S.p.a. and Dovalue S.p.a. was incorrectly assumed, while commingling risk is in fact fully mitigated by the direct payment of the borrowers into the Issuer collections account held with BPER Banca S.p.a. as collection account bank. Today's rating actions appropriately reflect the absence of commingling risk.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement available to certain notes in these transactions.

For the Class C Notes of Sestante Finance S.r.l. upgraded in today's action, the credit enhancement increased to 14.92% from 8.38% since the last rating action in July 2019.

For the Class B Notes of Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2004 upgraded in today's action, the credit enhancement increased to 17.18% from 12.99% since the last rating action in March 2015.

For the Class A Notes of Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2005 upgraded in today's action, the credit enhancement increased to 29.09% from 20.99% since the last rating action in October 2018.

The MILAN CE assumption and the ELOB assumptions have been maintained for all the transactions.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The portfolio backing Sestante Finance S.r.l. has seen significant reduction in 60 days plus arrears currently standing at 2.98% of the current pool balance compared to 6.33% a year ago. Cumulative defaults have increased to 10.23% of original pool balance compared to 9.79% a year ago.

The portfolio backing Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2004 has seen significant reduction in 60 days plus arrears currently standing at 3.06% of the current pool balance compared to 8.67% a year ago. Cumulative defaults have increased to 12.27% of original pool balance compared to 11.69% a year ago.

The portfolio backing Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2005 has seen significant reduction in 60 days plus arrears currently standing at 4.15% of the current pool balance compared to 8.42% a year ago. Cumulative defaults have increased to 13.96% of original pool balance compared to 13.18% a year ago.

Moody's maintained the expected loss assumption for Sestante Finance S.r.l., Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2004, and Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2005 at 8.30%, 10.00%, and 11.50%, respectively, as a percentage of original pool balance.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. As a result, Moody's has maintained the Sestante Finance S.r.l., Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2004, and Sestante Finance S.r.l. – Series 2005 MILAN CE assumption at 22.00%, 24.50% and 24.50%, respectively.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) a decrease in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (3) an increase in the Notes available credit enhancement; and (4) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

