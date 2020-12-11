Moody's upgrades three notes in two UK RMBS transactions

London, 11 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of three notes in Durham Mortgages B PLC and EDGBASTON RMBS 2010-1 PLC. The rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance and the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current ratings on the affected notes.

Issuer: Durham Mortgages B PLC

....GBP 1805.18M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 183.97M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....GBP 114.98M Class C Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on May 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....GBP 45.99M Class D Notes, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on May 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....GBP 51.74M Class E Notes, Affirmed Ba3 (sf); previously on May 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

....GBP 17.25M Class F Notes, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on May 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: EDGBASTON RMBS 2010-1 PLC

....GBP 1809.52M Class A3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 558.48M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches and decreased key collateral assumption for EDGBASTON RMBS 2010-1 PLC, namely the MILAN CE assumption due to better than expected collateral performance.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization and the ongoing transfer of funds from the Liquidity Reserve Fund to the General Reserve Fund led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in Durham Mortgages B PLC. The credit enhancement for Class B increased to 19.7% from 16% since closing and the credit enhancement for Class C increased to 13.5% from 11% over the same period.

Sequential amortization and non-amortizing reserve fund led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in EDGBASTON RMBS 2010-1 PLC. The credit enhancement for Class B increased to 14.7% from 9.6% since the last rating action in March 2018.

Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of both transactions have continued to be stable since closing. In Durham Mortgages B PLC, 90 days plus arrears are currently standing at 1.64% of current pool balance and cumulative losses stand at 0.42% of original pool balance. In EDGBASTON RMBS 2010-1 PLC, 90 days plus arrears are currently standing at 1.36% of current pool balance and cumulative losses stand at 0.37% of original pool balance.

Moody's maintained the expected loss assumptions as a percentage of original pool balance at 2.6% and 1.3% for Durham Mortgages B PLC and EDGBASTON RMBS 2010-1 PLC respectively.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. As a result, Moody's has maintained the MILAN CE assumption at 16% in Durham Mortgages B PLC and decreased the MILAN CE assumption to 14% from 16% in EDGBASTON RMBS 2010-1 PLC.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak UK economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yunkun Zhang

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



