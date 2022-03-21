Moody's upgrades three notes in two auto ABS deals

Frankfurt am Main, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of one note in Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Fifteen S.r.l ("ABEST 15") and two notes in RevoCar 2018 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt) ("RevoCar 2018 UG"). The rating actions reflect the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected Notes and better than expected collateral performance.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current ratings.

Issuer: Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Fifteen S.r.l

....EUR 911M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 5M Class B Notes, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed A1 (sf)

....EUR 43M Class C Notes, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed A1 (sf)

....EUR 15M Class D Notes, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

....EUR 10M Class E Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

....Commingling Reserve Facility Notes, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on May 25, 2021 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: RevoCar 2018 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)

....EUR 364M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 7, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....EUR 20.3M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 7, 2020 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 2.9M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 7, 2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 8.9M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 7, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

ABEST 15 is a currently static cash securitisation of auto loan receivables extended and serviced by FCA Bank S.p.A. ("FCAB") (Baa1/P-2 Bank Deposits; Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)) to obligors located in Italy. The portfolio consists of loans extended to private (non VAT) and small businesses/commercial (VAT) obligors in Italy.

RevoCar 2018 UG is a static cash securitisation of auto loan receivables extended by Bank11 für Privatkunden und Handel GmbH (unrated) ("Bank11") to mainly private obligors residing in Germany.

Maximum achievable rating for structured finance transactions in Italy is Aa3 (sf), driven by the local currency country ceiling (Aa3) of the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement available for the affected Notes and better than expected collateral performance.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current ratings.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortisation led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in these transactions.

In ABEST 15, the credit enhancement for the Class E Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 22.5% from 9.7% since the latest rating action in May 2021.

In RevoCar 2018 UG, the credit enhancement for the Class C and D Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 21.7% and 6.6% from 8.6% and 2.6%, respectively, since the latest rating action in October 2020. The pace of deleveraging in this transaction has increased substantially over the past three months, driven by a steep increase in prepayments. As of the latest payment date the three-months rolling average CPR was 34.5%, compared to 19.7% three months ago.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability and recovery rate assumptions for the two portfolios reflecting the collateral performance to date.

In RevoCar 2018 UG, the performance has been stable since closing. 60 days plus arrears are currently standing at 0.15% of current pool balance, and cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.77% of original pool balance.

Moody's default assumption for the current portfolio remains unchanged at 2.3% of the current balance, translating into a lower default assumption of 1.10% of the original balance. Moody's maintained the assumption for the portfolio credit enhancement of 10%, and the fixed recovery rate assumption of 35%.

The delinquency rates in ABEST 15 have edged higher but remain at relatively low levels, with 90 days plus arrears standing at 0.30% of the current portfolio balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.59% of original pool balance plus replenishments.

For ABEST 15, Moody's default assumption for the current portfolio remains unchanged at 2.7% of the current balance, translating into a lower default assumption of 0.81% of the original balance plus replenishments. Moody's maintained the assumption for the portfolio credit enhancement of 10%, and the fixed recovery rate assumption of 15%.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating actions took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account banks or swap providers.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transactions and other mitigants support continuity of Note payments, in case of servicer default. As a result, in Revocar 2018 UG the ratings of the Class B and C Notes are constrained at Aa1 (sf) by financial disruption risk.

In ABEST 15 the cash proceeds may be invested in eligible investments rated at least Baa1 or P-2 if a long-term rating is not available. This exposure limits the rating of the Classes B, C, D and E Notes to A1 (sf), as contemplated in "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in May 2021.

Counterparty Instrument Rating ("CIR") of the Commingling Reserve Facility in ABEST 15

In ABEST 15, the CIR on the Commingling Reserve Facility is strongly linked to FCAB's long-term CR assessment. If FCAB were to become insolvent, then the commingling reserve could be drawn to cover collections not transferred to the Issuer and in that case the Commingling Reserve Facility would not be repaid in full. Given FCAB's unchanged CR assessment of Baa2(cr), the Commingling Reserve Facility CIR is affirmed at Baa3 (sf).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

