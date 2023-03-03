Moody's upgrades three ratings on notes issued by two Heying Commercial Factoring All-Trust transactions

Hong Kong, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the ratings on Class B Senior Notes issued by Heying Commercial Factoring 2021-02 All-Trust Receivables Private Asset-Backed Notes (Bond Connect) ("Heying Commercial Factoring 2021-02 All-Trust") and Class A and Class B Senior Notes issued by Heying Commercial Factoring 2022-01 All-Trust Receivables Private Asset-Backed Notes (Bond Connect) ("Heying Commercial Factoring 2022-01 All-Trust").

The affected ratings are as follows:

Deal Name: Heying Commercial Factoring 2021-02 All-Trust Receivables Private Asset-Backed Notes (Bond Connect)

....Class B Senior Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 31, 2022 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Deal Name: Heying Commercial Factoring 2022-01 All-Trust Receivables Private Asset-Backed Notes (Bond Connect)

....Class A Senior Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 6, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....Class B Senior Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 6, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Heying Commercial Factoring 2021-02 All-Trust

The upgrade of the Class B Senior Notes is prompted by a significant increase in the credit enhancement available to the notes and pool performance that is within Moody's assumption.

All principal collections and excess spreads have been used to pay down the notes in a sequential order, starting from the most senior classes. After the payment date in February 2023 and including defaulted leases still in the pool, the credit enhancement available to the Class B Senior Notes increased to 56.2%, from 39.3% in the last rating action in October 2022.

As of the end of January 2023, a cumulative gross default of 9.3% has materialized. This performance is within Moody's default assumption of 16% in October 2022. Excluding defaulted leases still in the pool, 30-plus day and 60-plus day arrears were 2.8% and 1.1%, respectively. Based on the pool performance, Moody's assumes a mean default rate of 16% to the outstanding pool (equivalent to 15.7% of original pool) and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement (PCE) of 38%. Moody's cash flow analyses also considered various sensitivity scenarios, including higher mean default rates and PCEs.

The rating of the Class B Senior Notes is capped at Aa2 (sf) due to the exposure to the account bank as this mezzanine class will be more directly impacted by the default of the account bank than the senior classes. The rating cap is based on the current credit quality of the account bank.

Heying Commercial Factoring 2022-01 All-Trust

The upgrade of the Class A and Class B Senior Notes is prompted by an increase in the credit enhancement available to the notes, a decrease in the financial disruption risk for the Class A Senior Notes, and pool performance that is within Moody's assumption.

All principal collections and excess spreads have been used to pay down the notes in a sequential order, starting from the most senior classes. After the payment date in February 2023 and including defaulted leases still in the pool, the credit enhancement available to Class A and Class B Senior Notes increased to 48.6% and 37.6% respectively, from 32.9% and 24.9% at deal close.

As of the end of January 2023, a cumulative gross default of 2.3% has materialized. This performance is within the expectation of Moody's default assumption of 9.75% at deal close. Excluding defaulted leases still in the pool, 30-plus day and 60-plus day arrears were 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Based on the pool performance, Moody's assumes a mean default rate of 11% to the outstanding pool (equivalent to 9.99% of original pool) and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement (PCE) of 34%. Moody's cash flow analyses also considered various sensitivity scenarios, including higher mean default rates and PCEs.

The financial disruption risk has reduced based on the increased coverage by the fully funded non-amortizing reserve account. With the amortization of the Class A Senior Notes, the non-amortizing reserve account is now sufficient to cover at least six months of senior fees, expenses and notes' interest payments in case of servicer disruption, up from four months at closing. Combined with the appointment of a hot back-up servicer at closing with a robust preparation for servicing transition and pre-authorization by obligors to transfer lease payments directly from obligors' accounts to the issuer's trust account, the increased liquidity coverage by the reserve account reduces the transaction's financial disruption risk.

The rating of the Class B Senior Notes is capped at Aa2 (sf) due to the exposure to the account bank as this mezzanine class will be more directly impacted by the default of the account bank than the senior classes. The rating cap is based on the current credit quality of the account bank.

The two transactions are cash securitization of auto lease receivables originated and underwritten by All-Trust Leasing Co., Ltd. (All-Trust) and verified by Heying Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (Heying) in China. All-Trust is the servicer I and Heying is the servicer II and back-up servicer of the two transactions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factor that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings of the Class B Senior Notes of the two transactions is an improvement in the credit quality of the account bank.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) a deterioration in the credit quality of transaction counterparties, (2) a deterioration in the pool's performance compared with Moody's assumptions, and (3) a decrease in credit enhancement available to the notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For PRC only: Neither MCO nor any of its majority-owned affiliates is a qualified credit rating agency within the PRC. Any rating assigned by MCO or any of its majority-owned affiliates: (1) does not constitute a rating as required under any relevant PRC laws or regulations; (2) cannot be included in any registration statement, offering circular, prospectus or any other documents submitted to the PRC regulatory authorities; and (3) cannot be used within the PRC for any regulatory purpose or for any other purpose which is not permitted under relevant PRC laws or regulations. For the purposes of this paragraph only, "PRC" refers to the mainland of the People's Republic of China, excluding (i)Hong Kong SAR, China, (ii) Macau SAR, China and (iii) Taiwan, China.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Cecilia Chen















Marie Lam





Releasing Office:











