Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades thyssenkrupp AG to Ba3; stable outlook

01 Dec 2022

Frankfurt am Main, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the long term corporate family rating (CFR) of thyssenkrupp AG (tk) to Ba3 from B1. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded tk's probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD as well as the ratings of the senior unsecured notes issued by tk to Ba3 from B1. The rating agency also affirmed the non-prime (NP) rating of the commercial paper issued by tk. The outlook on tk was changed to stable from positive.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

"Today's upgrade reflects a further strengthening of tk's capital structure as well as an ongoing structural improvement of its business profile supported by a successful implementation of various restructuring and cost efficiency measures. These efforts enhance the company's resilience to economic cycles", says Martin Fujerik, Moody's lead analyst for tk. "Although with a weakening macroeconomic outlook tk's earnings are likely to meaningfully reduce from the exceptionally strong levels achieved in financial year ending September 2022 (FY21/22), we do not expect the company's gross leverage to deteriorate substantially above the levels commensurate with a Ba3 rating over the next 12-18 months. In addition, we forecast that even in this more challenging environment, tk's negative free cash flow (FCF) will meaningfully reduce further and that the company will continue to operate with sizeable excess cash.", adds Mr. Fujerik.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's upgrade is primarily supported by the progress that tk has made in implementation of its cost optimisation efforts. Since the start of the major restructuring programme announced in October 2019 the company has reduced its workforce by roughly 10,000 employees, around 80% of the target, of which around 2,100 in FY21/22. Owing to this reduction, tk believes to have achieved cumulative savings of around mid-three digit € million by the end FY21/22. The company has also achieved further operational improvements by selling or closing unprofitable or less efficient assets, while relocating production to lower cost countries in some of its businesses. All these efforts structurally improve tk's profitability and increase its resilience to economic cycles, which is a key rating consideration given its sizeable exposure to volatile steel prices and cyclical end markets, such as automotive.

Moreover, the company further meaningfully reduced its reported gross debt from €5.4 billion as of the end of September 2021 to €4.0 billion as of the end of September 2022. Concurrently, tk's pension deficit, which the rating agency views as a debt-like liability and which constituted almost 60% of the company's adjusted debt at the end of FY21/22, reduced by over €2 billion during the same period, mainly because of a higher discount rate. Even though there are still uncertainties about tk's future operational setup and sustainable capital structure, Moody's does not expect the company's gross debt to increase over the next 12-18 months, because transformational acquisitions are unlikely before a return to a sustained positive FCF generation.

The credit metrics that the company achieved in FY21/22 generally well exceeded the rating agency's expectations for a B1 rating. Supported by cost optimisation efforts and a good operational momentum in Materials Services and Steel Europe divisions, tk's gross debt/EBITDA reduced to 3.2x from 9.0x the year before and its EBITA margin increased to 5.1% from 1.5% in FY20/21 (all Moody's-adjusted). Although Moody's expects that the company's earnings will meaningfully decline in FY22/23 as macroeconomic outlook weakens, the rating agency does not forecast that tk's gross leverage will remain elevated substantially above 5.0x for a prolonged period even without further debt reduction. Furthermore, sizeable cash balances will serve as a mitigating factor if the company's gross leverage temporarily exceeds the agency's expectation for a Ba3 rating in a cyclical downturn.

The upgrade is also supported by Moody's expectation that even in a more challenging environment tk will be able to reduce its negative FCF further towards breakeven in FY22/23 from around negative €0.9 billion in FY21/22 and negative €1.5 billion in FY20/21 (Moody's-adjusted), benefitting from a release of working capital the company has accumulated over the past couple of quarters. This will be despite the likely resumption of common dividends and despite capital spending remaining well above deprecation levels.

tk's liquidity remains strong, which supports its ratings. Boosted by around €0.8 billion asset sales in the Multi Tracks segment during FY21/22, tk reported around €7.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents at the end of September 2022, further underpinned by an access to undrawn revolving facilities totaling around €1.5 billion. The company's debt maturity profile is well spread, with roughly €1.1 billion debt maturing in FY22/23, which tk could repay from excess cash, providing further upside for gross leverage.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations are among the primary drivers of this rating action, because the upgrade was supported by tk's financial policies that have prioritized leverage reduction over the past three financial years. tk's exposure to environmental risks is highly negative, mainly reflecting the high carbon emission intensity of its steel business. The company's exposure to social risks is moderately negative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could further upgrade tk's CFR, if the company continued to apply conservative financial policies leading to Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 4.5x on a sustained basis, while maintaining strong liquidity buffer. The upgrade would also require further evidence of structural improvement in the company's profitability towards 5% of Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin and its ability to return to a sustained positive FCF generation.

Moody's could downgrade the company's CFR, if tk's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably exceeded 5.0x. The agency would tolerate higher gross leverage in a cyclical downturn if mitigated by excess cash. A downgrade could also be triggered by evidence that tk is unable to (1) sustain operational improvements leading to its Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin sustainably below 4% across economic cycles; (2) sustainably reduce its negative FCF; or (3) maintain its strong liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: thyssenkrupp AG

Affirmations:

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)NP

Upgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Ba3 from (P)B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Essen, Germany, tk is a diversified industrial conglomerate operating in almost 50 countries. In FY21/22, the company generated revenue of around €41 billion with workforce of roughly 96,000 employees at the end of the financial year.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Fujerik
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

