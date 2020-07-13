Moody's upgrades to A1 Cinco Southwest MUD 1 Master, TX's contract tax revenue bonds

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A1 from A2 the rating on Cinco Southwest Municipal Utility District 1 - Master District, TX's $122 million in outstanding contract tax revenue bonds. This concludes the rating review that was initiated on April 13, 2020. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to A1 from A2 was driven by a change in rating methodology. Unlike a traditional pool financing, Master districts have their own operations, funded by utility fees collected from the participants' residential and commercial populations. By an agreement between the Master and its participants, participants must levy a contract tax sufficient to cover their proportionate share of annual contract tax debt service; each participant's prorata share of annual debt service is determined by the participant's assessed value (AV) relative to the total AV. Given Master districts' legal and operating structure, the General Obligation methodology was used as the primary methodology, and the Pool Program methodology was used as the secondary methodology.

The A1 rating reflects the Master's large and mature tax base, well above A1 peers, with stable financial operations. The rating also considers the district's cash-funded debt service reserve, which is held by the trustee and equal to six months of debt service. Typical of a MUD, the district does not have any employees, and therefore, no pension plan or burden. The pool is relatively small, with three of the four participants exhibiting average credit quality while the last is exceptionally small with limited growth potential.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. The district relies on utility fees for operations, and these revenues are typically more resilient to economic volatility than other taxes and fees. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

This action resolves the rating under review (RUR). The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the master's taxable values and financial profile remain stable over the near-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant additional tax base growth

-Material increase in reserves

-Moderation of the debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Trend of tax base contractions

-Declines in reserves

-Debt burden increase

LEGAL SECURITY

Bondholder security is provided by unconditional obligations for each participating district to pay the pro rata share of the annual debt service payments from the proceeds of an annual ad valorem contract tax which is unlimited as to rate and amount. The pro rata share of annual debt service is based upon the gross certified assessed valuation of the participating district as a percentage of the total gross certified assessed valuation of the service area. The bonds are further secured by (1) a pledge of the water, sewer and drainage revenues derived by each participant in connection with its internal water, sewer and drainage facilities; and (2) a Debt Service Fund and a Reserve Fund held by a trustee.

PROFILE

The Master District was created on May 3, 2005 to provide water, wastewater, storm drainage, park, road and other facilities to the approximately 2,300 acres within its boundaries, all of which lie within Fort Bend County (Aa1 stable). The Master District also serves as the regional provider of water, wastewater and storm drainage services to the following entities: Cinco Southwest Municipal Utility Districts 1 (in its role as a participant district), 2, 3, and 4. The service area is located approximately 25 miles west of Houston (Aa3 stable) within the boundaries of the Katy Independent School District (Aa1 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

