Moody's upgrades to A1 Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's Motor License Fund-Enh. Turnpike Sub. Special Rev. Bonds; outlook revised to stable from rating under review

Upgrade affects $1 billion of MLF-enhanced bonds

New York, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A1 from A2 the ratings on Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenues Bonds. The outlook on the bonds have been revised to stable from ratings under review. This action concludes the review for possible upgrade initiated on March 22, 2022 related to the publication of the new US States and Territories Methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the backstop pledge of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable) to transfer funds available in its motor license fund (MLF) to the bond trustee in the event that pledged turnpike revenue is insufficient to cover debt service on the bonds. Transfers from the MLF have continuing authorization and are non-contingent and not subject to appropriation. However, the commonwealth's commitment is subject to the availability of funds in the MLF, which is funded with limited tax sources, including those on gasoline and diesel fuel, into its motor license fund. This limitation is somewhat balanced by the stability in tax collections and the solid liquidity of the motor license fund.

The upgrade to A1 also recognizes the non-contingent nature of MLF transfers to the trustee that eliminates appropriation risk, balanced by the availability of a more limited revenue stream and indirect commitment of those revenues. This review incorporates instrument considerations relative to the commonwealth's issuer rating as set forth in the recently published US States and Territories Methodology.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is consistent with the outlook on Pennsylvania's issuer rating and also considers the stability of gas taxes deposited in the commonwealth's motor license fund.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Because of the role the commonwealth plays in supporting the motor license fund-enhanced bonds, the bonds could be upgraded if the commonwealth's issuer rating was upgraded

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The bonds could be downgraded if the commonwealth's issuer rating was downgraded

- Significant additional leveraging of the MLF revenues, either through new bond authorizations for PTC or diversion of available revenues to another fund

LEGAL SECURITY

The commission's motor license fund-enhanced bonds are principally payable by a third lien on turnpike revenue, subordinate to both the commission's outstanding senior lien and subordinate lien turnpike revenue bonds. Additionally, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is statutorily required to transfer funds available in its motor license fund to the bond trustee to cure a shortfall in turnpike revenue relative to required debt service. The revenue collected in the motor license fund is not pledged to bondholders and the bond trustee only has access to the revenue after the state treasurer has transferred funds from the motor license fund. The commonwealth is not obligated to provide any other funds to the bond trustee.

Issuance of MLF-enhanced bonds also is subject to a strong additional bonds test: the prior year MLF balance must equal at least three times maximum annual debt service (MADS) on outstanding and the proposed MLF-enhanced bonds. The indenture also requires the commission to fund an account that, upon issuance, equals one-half MADS on MLF-enhanced bonds; the trustee is required to draw on the account if MLF payments are not received from the Commonwealth. The account cannot be used for any other purpose, although the indenture does not require that its balance be maintained or that it be replenished if drawn on and thus it does not provide long-term bondholder protection; however, if MLF payments are received later, any excess not needed for debt service is required to be deposited to the account.

The Commonwealth's Office of the Budget, PennDOT and the state treasurer have entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) that outlines the process and timing of MLF support for the bonds. Through the MOA, the treasurer has agreed to create a segregated account within the MLF and to use its "best efforts" to maintain a balance within it equal to MADS on outstanding bonds for the purpose of making transfers to the trustee in the event the commission misses its monthly indenture-required deposits. This account is not pledged to bondholders although the parties to the MOA agree that their intent is to make sufficient funds available. The MOA also makes use of the fund contingent: as long as other funds are available in the MLF, the Commonwealth will not use the segregated account for other purposes.

PROFILE

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is an instrumentality and discretely presented component unit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The commission primarily issues debt paid by toll revenue, but has also sold bonds paid by other commonwealth taxes and fees.

Pennsylvania is home to nearly 13 million residents, making it the fifth-largest state by population. It has the sixth-largest economy among US states, measured by its 2021 real gross domestic product of $713.7 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

