Moody's upgrades to A1 Travis Co MUD No. 4 Master District, TX's contract tax revenue bonds

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A1 from A3 Travis County Municipal Utility District (MUD) No. 4 Master District, TX's $84.3 million in outstanding contract tax revenue bonds. Concurrently, we have assigned an A1 to $5.035 million in Unlimited Contract Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. The action resolves the ratings under review that was initiated on April 13, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to A1 from A3 was driven by a change in rating methodology. Unlike a traditional pool financing, Master districts have their own operations, funded by utility fees collected from the participants' residential and commercial populations. By agreement between the Master and its participants, participants must levy a contract tax sufficient to cover their proportionate share of annual contract tax debt service; each participant's prorata share of annual debt service is determined by the participant's assessed value (AV) relative to the total AV. Given Master districts' legal and operating structure, the General Obligation methodology was used as the primary methodology, and the Pool Program methodology was used as the secondary methodology.

The A1 rating reflects the Master's large tax base, relative to sector medians, and stable financial position, which includes a debt service reserve fund held by trustee. The debt burden is greater than A1-medians, but should moderate slightly given no immediate borrowing plans. Typical of a MUD, the district does not have any employees, and therefore, no pension plan or burden.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. The district's healthy reserves provide a significant buffer against potential revenue declines. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

This action resolves the rating under review (RUR). Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant additional tax base growth

- Material increase in reserves

- Moderation of the debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of tax base contractions

- Declines in reserves

- Debt burden increase

LEGAL SECURITY

Bondholder security is provided by unconditional obligations for each participating district to pay the pro rata share of the annual debt service payments from the proceeds of an annual ad valorem contract tax which is unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are further secured by (1) a pledge of the water, sewer and drainage revenues derived by each participant in connection with its internal water, sewer and drainage facilities; and (2) a Debt Service Fund and a Reserve Fund held by a trustee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of bonds will be used to refund outstanding parity obligations for net present value savings of approximately $192,000. The exact amount depends on the market at time of pricing, however.

PROFILE

The Master District also serves as the regional provider of water, wastewater and storm drainage services, including water quality facilities to participating entities within the Service Area (as herein defined) currently Travis County Municipal Utility Districts No. 3, 4 (in its role as a participant district), 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 (collectively, the "Participants" and individually a "Participant") located within the Barton Creek Development (as herein defined) which consists of a service area of approximately 3,520 acres. The Service Area lies approximately 8 miles south - southwest of Austin's central business district and is situated approximately two miles southwest of the intersection of RM 2244 and Capital of Texas Highway. The Service Area is located entirely within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City of Austin.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

