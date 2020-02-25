Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Wayne County Airport Authority, MI Related Research Credit Opinion: Wayne County Airport Authority, MI: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Wayne County Airport Authority, MI Rating Action: Moody's assigns A2 to Wayne County Airport Authority's (MI) Airport Revenue Bonds Series 2018, outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's assigns A2 to Wayne County Airport Auth. (MI) Series 2017 E senior lien revenue bonds Rating Action: Moody's assigns A3 to Wayne County Airport Authority's (MI) Series 2017C junior bonds; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's upgrades to A1 Wayne County Airport Authority, MI's senior lien revenue bonds, junior lien revenue bonds to A2; outlook is stable 25 Feb 2020 Approximately $1.7 billion of rated debt affected New York, February 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Wayne County Airport Authority, MI's (WCAA or authority) $1.6 billion outstanding senior lien revenue bonds to A1 from A2. Simultaneously, Moody's has upgraded the $130.3 million outstanding junior lien revenue bonds to A2 from A3. The outlook is stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The ratings upgrades reflect the continued growth in origin and destination (O&D) traffic at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW or airport). Growing O&D enplanements are primarily the result of the stabilization of economy in the greater Detroit, MI (Ba3 positive) metro area, which incorporates six counties in total including Wayne County, MI (Baa1 stable), Oakland County, MI (Aaa stable) and Macomb County, MI (Aa1 stable). O&D enplanements reached a record of 10.1 million in fiscal 2019 and have increased in nine of the past ten fiscal years since fiscal 2010. Through the last three months of 2019, total enplanements are up 5.6% versus the last three months of 2018 and reached 18.3 million for the full calendar year. While persistent out-migration, Detroit's fiscal challenges and economic concentration in automobile manufacturing somewhat cloud the Detroit-Warren-Ann Arbor combined statistical area's (CSA) longer-term economic outlook, demand for air travel in the sizable CSA of 5.3 million remains strong. Moody's expects O&D enplanements to grow at or above the gross metro product growth rate and in line with national trends for large hubs in the absence of a broad economic recession and if inflation-adjusted average air fares stay at their currently low levels. O&D enplanement growth is complemented by stable connecting traffic provided by Delta Air Lines, Inc.'s (Delta) (senior unsecured, Baa3 positive) hub operations at DTW. Connecting enplanements have been steady around 8.0 million over the last few fiscal years. Delta has maintained DTW's status as the third largest airport as measured by total enplanements in its network, only behind Atlanta and Minneapolis, despite the airline's focus on building out its operations at coastal airports like Seattle-Tacoma and Boston-Logan. Additionally, Delta has stated that DTW has been and will remain a key part of its domestic and international route network because of its geographically well-positioned market and low and stable cost to airlines around $10 per enplanement. The upgrade also considers the authority's solid financial position. The fully residual airline use and lease agreement extends through 2032, and ensures full cost recovery of all operating expenses and debt service on a timely basis. Steady debt amortization and O&D enplanement growth have resulted in declining leverage. Leverage, as measured by adjusted debt per O&D enplanement, reached $214 at the end of fiscal 2019 from over $300 in fiscal 2010, when the North Terminal opened two years earlier and Delta officially merged with Northwest Airlines. The authority's 2020-2024 capital improvement program totals approximately $615 million, a modest figure given the size of the airport. The capital plan compares favorably to other A-rated large hub airports. WCAA plans to issue approximately $200 million, or roughly $20 per O&D enplanement, in 2021 to partially fund capital projects. Other funding sources include previously issued bond proceeds, grants, passenger facility charges and future bond proceeds, although the ultimate quantum and timing of any future issuance besides the aforementioned $200 million in 2021 is uncertain at this time and will need to be approved by the weighted majority of signatory airlines. The upgrade additionally reflects the cost advantage Delta will have for connecting traffic above United and American at Chicago-O'Hare, where airport-issued projections anticipate airline cost per enplanement (CPE) will exceed $40 by the end of the decade. DTW will be well below that figure absent unanticipated capital expansion plans. Finally, flat debt service requirements over the next several years, growing non-airline revenues and a demonstrated ability to control operating expense growth has allowed cost to airlines to remain competitive. Moody's expects this to be sustainable given the modest amount of debt in the 2020-2024 capital improvement program. The ratings are constrained by persistent out-migration in the greater Detroit region that will limit the longer-term growth trajectory of O&D enplanement levels at the airport. Additional rating considerations include the authority's relatively weak liquidity around 200 days cash on hand as of fiscal year end 2019, a relatively high percentage of connecting traffic that is subject to material shifts in airline strategy in the medium-to-long term, concentration risk in a single airline, albeit one with investment-grade credit quality for almost three-quarters of passengers, and less than a full 12-month indenture required debt service reserve fund. The rating additionally reflects the minor risk posed by exposure to interest rate risk on over $200 million variable rate bonds, but this risk is mitigated by automatic cost recovery of interest expense increases under the residual lease. The A2 rating for the junior lien bonds reflects the subordinate position in the flow of funds relative to senior debt and the lower aggregate rate covenant of 1.10x versus 1.25x for the senior lien bonds. RATING OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued modest enplanement growth and the fact that financial metrics will remain stable based on the strong cost recovery nature of the full residual airline use and lease agreement. Moody's additionally expects moderate future debt needs along with increases in non-airline revenues to keep future airline CPE relatively low. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE - Sustained growth in service area economy which generates increased demand for air service and accelerates enplanement growth more in line with the national environment - Stronger than historic liquidity levels, represented by days cash on hand above 600 days on a sustained basis - Leverage below $100 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE - Significant reductions in enplanements, including a substantial reduction in hub activity by Delta - Economic weakness in the service area that materially affects demand for air travel and in turn results in O&D enplanement losses - Liquidity below 200 days cash on hand on a sustained basis - Leverage above $300 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement on a sustained basis LEGAL SECURITY Senior bonds are secured by a senior lien on net revenues of the authority. Junior lien bonds are secured by revenues derived by the authority from the operations of DTW (not Willow Run Airport) and available after net revenues have first been set aside as required to pay the principal and interest of senior lien bonds. The authority's legal structure includes rolling coverage and permits the use of Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) revenues for debt service. The rolling coverage requirement provides for a 25% coverage factor on the senior lien debt service. Airport rates and charges can be reduced by the amount of PFC revenues that have already been received by the trustee. The airport benefits from a full residual airline use and lease agreement that allows it to fully recover its operating and capital costs from the airlines through increased landing fees. PROFILE Created by state statute in 2002 the authority is a separate legal entity from Wayne County though the county holds fee simple title to the primary airport real estate. The airport is located on 6,255 acres, 20 miles southwest of downtown Detroit. The airport has four parallel north-south runways and two cross-wind runways. The 2.4 million square foot, 105-gate McNamara Terminal opened in 2002 and is primarily occupied by Delta and other SkyTeam members. The 850,000 square foot 29-gate North Terminal serves all other carriers. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Jose Mendez

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



