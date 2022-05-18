Moody's upgrades to A1 the Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission, KY Revenue Bonds, Project Nos. 105, 113 and 118; outlook stable

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A1, from A2, the Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission (SPBC), Agency Fund Revenue Bonds, Project No. 105, Agency Fund Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 113 and Agency Fund Revenue Bonds, Project No. 118. This rating action concludes a review initiated as a result of the release of the States and Territories Methodology, dated March 22, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating is notched once from the issuer rating of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable). The upgrade incorporates the risk of non-appropriation, but reflects the highly essential purpose of the Kentucky River Authority (KRA) and its capital projects to the commonwealth, as well as the covenant of the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet (the cabinet) to seek appropriation to replenish the debt service reserve fund, if needed. Rental payments are made pursuant to a biennially renewable lease, with the cabinet and KRA as co-lessees. Rent is subject to biennial appropriation by the General Assembly.

Finally considered is the active management by the cabinet and General Assembly of KRA's fees supporting operations and debt service. The primary revenues supporting debt service are the Tier II fees charged quarterly to entities that draw water from the main stem of the Kentucky River, which are largely made up of water utilities that provide clean drinking water to customers. While this revenue stream is somewhat narrow, it has provided consistent and adequate coverage of debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The commonwealth's stable outlook reflects its sufficient tools to manage an economic downturn, including satisfactory liquidity and a recent history of maintaining balanced operations. These two items are key as Kentucky balances elevated long-term liabilities and associated fixed costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the commonwealth's issuer rating

- Elimination of the annual appropriation risk

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the commonwealth's issuer rating

- Failure to maintain an adequate fee structure to support debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are limited obligations of the commission and are payable solely from and secured by a pledge of lease rental payments from the cabinet and KRA as co-lessee to the commission. The bonds also benefit from a debt service reserve fund that must be funded at the maximum annual debt service payment on the outstanding bonds and a rate stabilization fund.

Cabinet and KRA rental payments are made pursuant to the terms of a lease agreement. The lease is automatically renewable for successive biennial periods through the life of the bonds unless terminated in writing by the cabinet or KRA. Under the provisions of the Constitution of the Commonwealth, the cabinet and KRA are prohibited from entering into financing obligations extending beyond the biennial budget.

The lease requires KRA to provide the commission with amounts to pay debt service on the bonds when due. The lease also requires KRA, for each biennial period, to request legislative appropriations sufficient to pay debt service on the bonds to the commission. The cabinet has covenanted under the lease that if there is a deficiency in the debt service reserve fund, or KRA fails to make a request for an appropriation needed to pay debt service, the cabinet will request an agency fund appropriation sufficient to fully restore and fund the debt service reserve fund. In the event of non-appropriation, the bonds are not secured by any interest in or lien on the projects financed by the bond proceeds or any amounts derived from them. It is expected that lease payments supporting these bonds will be derived from KRA's agency revenues, specifically tier II water use fee revenues. The fee was increased on April 9, 2018 from 0.13 cents per 1000 gallons to 0.22 cents. The bonds also benefit from a debt service reserve fund and a rate stabilization fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds were originally used to fund capital improvements to the locks and dams along the Kentucky River.

PROFILE

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has a population of over 4.5 million, ranking 26th nationally. Nominal gross state product is $234.5 billion as of the first quarter of 2022, with economic activity concentrated in manufacturing, financial services and education/health care.

The Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission is an independent agency of the commonwealth, which serves as an entity which may finance the acquisition of real estate and the construction and equipping of building projects and other public projects for any agency of the commonwealth.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Denise Rappmund

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

