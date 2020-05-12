Moody's upgrades to A2 the rating of Collectivités Territoriales de France No. 1

Paris, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded Collectivites Territoriales de France No. 1 (CTF1) to A2 from A3. Today's action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 15 April 2020 "Moody's updates its methodology for rating public sector pool financings; one sub-sovereign pool financing placed on review for upgrade", https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-updates-its-methodology-for-rating-public-sector-pool-financings--PR_418967. Moody's has not assigned an outlook to the rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflects the updates included in the methodology for Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology.

The updated methodology revises the approach to public sector pool financings to allow for greater consideration of the proportionate size of pool participants, as well as taking into account the distance between the weakest pool participant and the weighted average credit quality of the pool. In the case of CTF1, these changes accentuate the highly diverse pool composition, which has 22 participating French regional and local governments (RLGs) with none accounting for more than 9% of the pool's total debt. In Moody's view, the revised consideration of the proportionate pool composition allows CTF1 to be rated at the weighted average credit quality of the pool participants, resulting in a one notch increase to A2 from A3.

Moody's decision not to assign outlooks to the pool rating reflects the absence of outlooks on the pool participants' credit estimates.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's view, environmental risks are not material.

Social risks are material to CTF1. In particular, Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given its expected impact on economic growth and consequently on participating RLGs' revenues and expenditures.

Governance risks are material. French RLGs' standards of governance and management are high and data transparency is also high.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upward revision of the credit estimates assigned to individual borrowers would likely have positive rating implications on the joint notes' ratings. Such a revision could be prompted by a significant reduction in debt metrics combined with strong operating margins. Upward pressure could also arise from an upgrade of the Government of France's rating.

A downgrade of France's sovereign rating, indicating a weaker systemic environment, could exert negative pressure on the ratings of the joint notes. The downward revision of the credit estimates assigned to individual pool participants would be likely to have negative rating implications on the joint notes' ratings. Such a revision could be prompted by a substantial deterioration in the borrowers' liquidity profiles or a sharp weakening of their operating performance, leading to a decrease in self-financing capacity.

The release of the updated Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 prompted the publication of this credit rating action on CTF1 on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for Collectivites Territoriales de France No. 1. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: France, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 45,893 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1.7% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.9% (2018 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.3% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.6% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 07 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Collectivites Territoriales de France No. 1. The main point raised during the discussion was the review for potential upgrading of the rating, following the publication of the updated Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology released on the 13th of April 2020.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cedric Poynard

Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mauro Crisafulli

Associate Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

