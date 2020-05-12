Moody's upgrades to A2 the rating of Collectivités Territoriales de France No. 1

Paris, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded Collectivites Territoriales de France No. 1 (CTF1) to
A2 from A3. Today's action concludes the review for upgrade
initiated on 15 April 2020 "Moody's updates its methodology for
rating public sector pool financings; one sub-sovereign pool
financing placed on review for upgrade", https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-updates-its-methodology-for-rating-public-sector-pool-financings--PR_418967.
Moody's has not assigned an outlook to the rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrade reflects the updates included in the methodology for
Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology.
The updated methodology revises the approach to public sector pool financings
to allow for greater consideration of the proportionate size of pool participants,
as well as taking into account the distance between the weakest pool participant
and the weighted average credit quality of the pool. In the case
of CTF1, these changes accentuate the highly diverse pool composition,
which has 22 participating French regional and local governments (RLGs)
with none accounting for more than 9% of the pool's total
debt. In Moody's view, the revised consideration of
the proportionate pool composition allows CTF1 to be rated at the weighted
average credit quality of the pool participants, resulting in a
one notch increase to A2 from A3.
Moody's decision not to assign outlooks to the pool rating reflects the
absence of outlooks on the pool participants' credit estimates.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
In Moody's view, environmental risks are not material.
Social risks are material to CTF1. In particular, Moody's
views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given its expected impact
on economic growth and consequently on participating RLGs' revenues
and expenditures.
Governance risks are material. French RLGs' standards of governance
and management are high and data transparency is also high.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upward revision of the credit estimates assigned to individual borrowers
would likely have positive rating implications on the joint notes' ratings.
Such a revision could be prompted by a significant reduction in debt metrics
combined with strong operating margins. Upward pressure could also
arise from an upgrade of the Government of France's rating.
A downgrade of France's sovereign rating, indicating a weaker systemic
environment, could exert negative pressure on the ratings of the
joint notes. The downward revision of the credit estimates assigned
to individual pool participants would be likely to have negative rating
implications on the joint notes' ratings. Such a revision could
be prompted by a substantial deterioration in the borrowers' liquidity
profiles or a sharp weakening of their operating performance, leading
to a decrease in self-financing capacity.
The release of the updated Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings
Methodology published in April 2020 prompted the publication of this credit
rating action on CTF1 on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled
release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.
The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation,
are not available for Collectivites Territoriales de France No.
1. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the
sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating
action.
Sovereign Issuer: France, Government of
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 45,893 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 1.7% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.9%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.3%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.6% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: [not available]
Economic resiliency: aa3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE
On 07 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Collectivites Territoriales de France No. 1. The
main point raised during the discussion was the review for potential upgrading
of the rating, following the publication of the updated Public Sector
Pool Programs and Financings Methodology released on the 13th of April
2020.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and
Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Cedric Poynard
Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mauro Crisafulli
Associate Managing Director
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454