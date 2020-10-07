Moody's upgrades to Aa1 JEA, FL Water & Sewer System LOC-backed Series 2008 A-2 Bonds

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded to Aa1 from Aa2 the long-term joint support letter of credit (LOC) - backed rating of JEA, FL, Variable Rate Water & Sewer System Revenue Bonds, 2008 Series A-2 (the Bonds) following the upgrade of the underlying rating assigned to the Bonds to Aa3 from A2 on September 28, 2020. For more information on that rating action please see the rating update report published on such date. Today's action concludes the review for upgrade on the Bonds, initiated on August 17, 2020.

The short-term VMIG 1 rating assigned to the Bonds remains unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term rating is based on a joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (the Bank), as provider of the LOC, and the underlying rating of the Bonds; (ii) the probability of default in payment by the Bank and the JEA, FL Water and Sewer Enterprise (the Obligor); and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are A1(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively.

Since a default on payment of principal and/or interest would occur only if both, the Bank and the Obligor were to default in payment, we have assigned the long-term JDA rating based on the joint probability of default by both parties. In determining the joint probability of default, we consider the level of default dependence between the Bank and the Obligor. We have determined that there is a low level of default dependence between the Bank and the Obligor, which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Moody's upgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds or the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• Moody's downgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds or the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Moody's determines that the default dependence between the Obligor and the Bank has increased.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https:// www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on

www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

