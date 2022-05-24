Moody's upgrades to Aa1 South FL's Evaluation Treatment Center Finance Corp Project Series 2021A and FL's Civil Commitment Center Finance Corp Project Series 2021B Refunding COPs; outlook stable

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa1 from Aa2, the ratings on the State of Florida's South Florida Evaluation Treatment Center Finance Corporation Project, Series 2021A Refunding Certificates of Participation and the Florida Civil Commitment Center Finance Corporation Project Series 2021B Refunding Certificates of Participation. This rating action concludes a review that was initiated as a result of the release of the US States and Territories Methodology, dated March 22, 2022. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating is notched once from the issuer rating of the State of Florida (Aaa stable). The upgrade incorporates the risk of non-appropriation, but reflects the highly essential purpose of the projects, which provide facilities and treatment for involuntarily committed individuals with mental health issues who are incompetent to proceed to trial or not guilty by reason of insanity and civilly committed sexually violent offenders.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's stable outlook reflects our expectation that sound fiscal management practices will continue through future economic cycles and administrations. We expect continued willingness to raise revenues and cut spending to address revenue declines, along with maintenance of strong reserve levels to offset economically sensitive sales tax collections.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Removal of appropriation risk

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating

- Failure to appropriate funds

LEGAL SECURITY

For both series of COPs, debt service is paid from basic rent payments from the Florida State Department of Children and Families (DCF) pursuant to the lease agreements. The funds for the rental payments are subject to annual appropriation by the state of Florida to the department, and the leases automatically renew annually absent a deliberate lack of appropriation in the budget bill. DCF has covenanted to submit a budget request annually which includes rental payments, and to submit funds to the trustee for payment of debt service. There is no debt service reserve requirement for either series of COPs.

PROFILE

Florida ranks as the third largest state by population with over 21.8 million estimated residents as of 2021. The state's 2021 Gross Domestic Product reached nearly $1.2 trillion or fourth highest amongst states behind California (Aa2 stable), Texas (Aaa stable), and New York (Aa1 stable). The state's per capita income level was 93.6% of the nation's in 2020.

Florida State Department of Children and Families - an executive branch state agency existing for the purpose of working in partnership with local communities to protect the vulnerable, promote strong and economically self-sufficient families, and advance personal and family recovery and resiliency. The head of DCF is the secretary of DCF, appointed by the governor.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Denise Rappmund

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

