Moody's upgrades to Aa1 Thurston County, WA's issuer and GOLT ratings

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa1 from Aa2 Thurston County, WA's issuer rating and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating. The issuer rating reflects the county's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties methodology. The county has roughly $95 million in GOLT debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 issuer rating incorporates the county's robust financial position with very strong reserves that have kept pace with strong revenue growth in recent years. Significant growth in sales tax revenue, historically the county's second largest revenue source after property taxes, and an influx of coronavirus relief funds have contributed to the solid growth in reserves, in addition to strong financial management including conservative budgeting and prudent spending practices. The county projects modest growth in financial reserves at fiscal 2022 year end, though plans to moderately spend down general fund balance in the coming years from current levels of roughly 37% of revenue to levels more in line with the fund balance target of two months of expenditures. Covid Fiscal Recovery Fund reserves are expected to also be utilized, though other major governmental funds and business type activity fund levels are expected to remain stable. Total available fund balance and liquidity levels are expected to remain above peer medians.
The issuer rating also reflects the county's strong and growing local economy and low leverage. The county's real GDP growth has outpaced the nation's by a strong 1.7% over the last five years, driven largely by rapid population growth. The county's favorable cost of living relative to the Seattle metro area is likely to continue to attract new residents while the state capitol provides a beneficial stabilizing presence in the event that growth slows. Full value per capita is strong at $166,000 and will continue to grow with ample available land for development and solid residential and commercial demand. Adjusted resident incomes are also strong at 112% of the US median. Leverage is relatively modest with long-term liabilities equal to just 116% of total revenue at fiscal 2021 year end. This will increase slightly following the county's issuance of $50 million in GOLT bonds in the current fiscal year, just about doubling overall debt outstanding, though it will remain manageable given limited further issuance plans. Fixed costs are very modest at just 3.3% of revenue.
The Aa1 rating on the county's GOLT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating because the county has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing authority for repayment of the bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Significant strengthening of full value per capita and resident incomes
-Material and sustained increase in reserves, absent one time revenue
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Trend of operational imbalance resulting in significant declines in reserves
-Substantial slowdown of the local economy
LEGAL SECURITY
The county's general obligation bonds are limited-tax general obligations, backed by the county's full faith, credit pledge of all legally available revenues to repay the bonds.
PROFILE
The county serves an estimated 2022 population of 300,500 residents across 720 square miles on the southern end of the Puget Sound, including the state capitol of the City of Olympia (Aa2). The county provides various services including public safety, street improvement, parks, health and social services and general administrative services. The county also operates solid waste, storm water, and other utility services.
