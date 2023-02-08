Moody's upgrades to Aa1 Walton County, FL's issuer rating and water and sewer revenue bonds

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa1 from Aa2 Walton (County of), FL's issuer rating and Florida Community Service Corp. of Walton Co. (FCSC), FL's water and sewer revenue debt rating. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has about $19.6 million in outstanding general government debt and the water and sewer enterprise has approximately $19.9 million in debt outstanding. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa1 on the issuer rating reflects the county's growing economy and healthy wealth levels, solid financial position, and low liabilities and fixed costs.

The county's resident income and wealth levels are above average with adjusted median household income equal to 109% of the national median and full value per capita a stronger $439,873 reflecting the large tourism economy. The unemployment rate has come down and, as of November 2022, was 2.4%, lower than the state rate of 2.6% and national rate of 3.4%. The county has obtained 350 acres of land in the northern part of the county to develop a mixed-use commercial/industrial park to facilitate employment opportunities and economic development.

The issuer rating also reflects the county's strong financial position supported by ample reserves and liquidity. In fiscal 2021, the county's available fund balance increased to approximately $169 million or 62.5% of revenues, while liquidity improved to $213 million or a substantial 79% of revenues. Approximately 88% of total revenues are related to the general government, while 12% are from the component unit, primarily the water and sewer enterprise. The county anticipates additional operating surpluses in the general fund in fiscal 2022.

The county's total leverage (including debt, adjusted pension and OPEB liabilities and other liabilities across governmental and business activity funds) is modest at roughly $363 million or 134% of revenues and the fixed-cost ratio is low at 5.1%. Despite the county's additional borrowing plans, we expect these ratios to not materially increase in the near term. The issuer rating also incorporates the county's solid governance including the county's formal fund balance policy and conservative budgeting and long-term financial planning.

The upgrade to Aa1 on the water and sewer rating reflects the upgrade of the county's issuer rating as well as the system's strong cash and coverage and low debt although additional debt is expected in the near term. Coverage has exceeded 12 times annual debt service and days cash on hands has been strong at over 2,274 days.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in resident income and wealth levels (issuer rating and water and sewer rating)

- Diversification of economy (issuer rating) - Significant growth in customer base, expanding system size and scope (water and sewer rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities (issuer rating)

- Trend of operational imbalance or large decreases in reserves (issuer rating) - Deterioration of customer base (water and sewer rating) - Substantial decrease in liquidity and coverage levels (water and sewer rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The water and sewer revenue bond is secured by a senior lien on net revenues of the water and sewer system.

The rate covenant requires that net revenues plus connection fees cover annual debt service by 1.15 times. Net revenues must cover 105% of (a) annual debt service plus 100% of (b) any amount required to be deposited to the debt service reserve account (or to repay a provider of a debt service reserve letter of credit or insurance policy) and (c) any amounts required to be repaid to the connection fees funds in accordance with the bond resolution.

The additional bonds test requires that pledged revenues (net revenues plus available connection fees) collected in 12 of the previous 24 months equal at least 1.15 times maximum annual debt service (MADS), and that net revenues alone provide 1.05 times MADS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

Walton County is located in the panhandle of Florida (Aaa stable), and provides a full range of municipal services including police and fire protection, health and social services, and cultural and recreation programs to approximately 71,000 residents. There are three incorporated cities within Walton County: DeFuniak Springs, Freeport, and Paxton. The largest industry sectors that drive the local economy are accommodation/food services, retail trade, and administrative services.

FCSC serves the southern portion of Walton County that is bordered by the Choctawhatchee Bay on the north, Bay County on the east, Gulf of Mexico on the south, and by an adjoining utility company on the west. The system currently operates three wastewater treatment plants and multiple well sites, including a sub-aqueous water line connecting South Walton to the Rock Hill wellfield north of the City of Freeport. The utility serves approximately 18,000 customers (25% of the county's population).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

