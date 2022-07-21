Moody's upgrades to Aa1 and affirms VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of City of Philadelphia, PA Gas Works Revenue Refunding Bonds, Eighth Series C

New York, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded to Aa1 and affirmed VMIG 1 letter of credit (LOC) backed ratings of City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Gas Works Revenue Refunding Bonds, Eighth Series C (1998 General Ordinance) (the Bonds). The upgrade of the long-term rating and affirmation of the short-term rating are in connection with the issuance of a substitute LOC provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank) to replace the LOC previously issued by Barclays Bank PLC supporting the Bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Upon the effective date of the substitution, currently scheduled for July 21, 2022, the long-term rating will continue to be based on a joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, as provider of the LOC, and the underlying rating of the Bonds; (ii) the probability of default in payment by the Bank and the City of Philadelphia Gas Works (the Obligor); and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are Aa3(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's underlying rating of the Bonds is A3.
Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Obligor is low, which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds, which is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Moody's determines that the default dependence between the Obligor and the Bank has increased.
• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
The LOC is sized to cover the principal amount of the Bonds currently outstanding plus 34 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, calculated based on a 365-day year, and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly interest rate mode.
Draws presented pursuant to the LOC for principal and interest received by the Bank at or prior to 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on a business day, will be honored by 1:00 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the LOC for any payment of principal and/or interest, the fiscal agent is instructed to use the Obligor's funds on deposit in order to make full and timely payments to the bondholders. . Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically and immediately reinstated by the Bank upon payment of such drawing.
Draws presented pursuant to the LOC for purchase price received by the Bank by 12:00 p.m., New York City time, on a business day, will be honored by 2:30 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are held by the fiscal agent and will not be released until the fiscal agent has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds
Prior to the termination, expiration or substitution of the LOC the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender as provided below:
• Expiration: Mandatory tender on the interest payment date, which is at least five days, immediately preceding the expiration date of the LOC. The stated expiration date of the LOC is August 12, 2028.
• Substitution of the LOC: Mandatory tender on the substitution date.
• Interest rate mode conversion: Mandatory tender on each interest rate mode conversion date.
• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon the fiscal agent's receipt of notice from the Bank of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement with direction to cause a mandatory tender, the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender no later than ten (10) days following receipt by the fiscal agent of such notice from the Bank.
Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly mode on any business day by delivering written notice to the fiscal agent and remarketing agent at least seven days in advance. Bondholders tendering Bonds will receive purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the tender date.
The Bonds will remain in the weekly rate mode with interest paid on the first business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole or in part, to the daily, fixed, or term interest rate modes. Moody's JDA and short-term ratings apply to the Bonds in the weekly rate mode only.
The LOC will expire upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date, August 12, 2028; (ii) the date on which the Bonds have been paid in full; (iii) the second business day following conversion of the interest rate on all the Bonds to a rate mode other than the weekly rate; (iv) the date on which the Bank honors a draw for mandatory purchase of the Bonds following notice from the Bank of an event of default under the Reimbursement Agreement; (v) cancellation of the LOC by the fiscal agent following acceptance of a substitute letter of credit, provided all draws have been honored by the Bank; and (vi) the date on which the Bank honors a final drawing under the LOC.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Â Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. Â For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
