Moody's upgrades to Aa1 the rating on Delaware's outstanding energy efficiency revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa1 from Aa2 the rating on the State of Delaware's outstanding Energy Efficiency Revenue Bonds issued by the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility, Inc. The rating applies to the Energy Efficiency Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020 (Taxable) and Energy Efficiency Revenue Bonds, Series 2011. This action concludes the review for possible upgrade initiated on March 22, 2022 related to the publication of the new US States and Territories Methodology. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa1 incorporates the moderate legal structure associated with the bonds and the more essential nature of the projects financed with the debt. The bonds financed energy conservation improvements at various state agency facilities, and those financed improvements are associated with core operations of the state. Payments by several state agencies on their respective installment purchase agreements, which are ultimately used to pay debt service, are subject to state appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is based on the state's outlook, which is stable and supported by the state's strong reserves and structural governance features that will help preserve a sound financial position relative to peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade of the state's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A downgrade of the state's issuer rating

- Weakening of the legal framework associated with the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

Pledged to bondholders are installment payments made by various state agencies to the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility, Inc. (SEU), a nonprofit corporation created by the state. Each agency makes installment payments only out of its own budget and from money appropriated to it by the state. In the indenture, the SEU has assigned its interest in installment payments to the trustee and, in agreements with each participating agency, the state's Office of Management and Budget has agreed to make the payments to the trustee on behalf of the agencies.

PROFILE

Delaware is the sixth-smallest state in the US, based on its estimated population of about 990,000. The state's estimated gross domestic product of about $80 billion ranks 41st among states. The SEU is a nonprofit corporation formed by and for the benefit of the state.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Butler

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Timothy Blake

Additional Contact

MSPG

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

