Moody's upgrades to Aa2 City of American Fork's (UT) GOULT and assigns Aa2 issuer rating

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 issuer rating to City of American Fork, UT. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3 the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $37.84 million (GOULT) in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating incorporates the city's robust financial position with very strong reserves and liquidity. The city's available fund balance, inclusive of net current assets of business type activities is at 63.6% of total revenue and the unrestricted cash is at 118.8% of the total revenue. The city has been accumulating reserves in the capital projects fund for a number of projects identified in Impact Fees Facilities Plans (IFFP), such as 200 South Bike/Pedestrian Path, public safety facility construction, etc. The city has several capital projects underway such as Fiber design & materials, PI Meters, Waterline upgrade to 36", 200 South Widening, and Fire Station. As a result, the city expects the capital projects fund balance to decline in fiscal 2023. General fund has a total available balance at maximum limit of 35% of total revenue or at $12.2 million per state law.

Significant growth in sales tax revenue, delayed capital projects have contributed to the solid growth in reserves, in addition to strong financial management including conservative budgeting and prudent spending practices.

Additionally, the rating also reflects the city's strong and growing local economy. The city's real GDP growth has outpaced the nation's by a strong 5%, driven largely by rapid population growth. This economic expansion is due to its location along the "Silicon Slope", which is a collection of information technology, software development, hardware manufacturing and research firms along the Wasatch front. The city's population has increased by 31% since 2010 including a 2% over the prior year. Population will continue to increase as the city remains a desirable place to live and businesses are attracted to the technology corridor along I-15 corridor in Utah county. The city has above average income at 126.3% of national median and full value per capita at approximately $162,000. These above average wealth indicators are complemented by the strong economic growth of the city. The assessed value (AV) has seen an average 13% growth for past three years. This AV growth is attributed to new permits in the city as well as increased valuation of the existing properties. The city has Transit Oriented Developmental Project on the south side which includes high density housing. Higher density areas are still being built out and hence the overall increase in AV. However, the city expects this growth to slow down in coming years.

The city's moderate long-term liabilities and low fixed costs are also incorporated in the rating. The city's long term liabilities which include debt, Moody's adjusted net pension and other post-employment liabilities are at 125.4% of the revenues and the fixed costs are at 7%. However, the city has plans to issue bonds of about $30 million in current fiscal year in addition to $30 million Subordinate Sales Tax and Tax Revenue bonds issued on September 1, 2022, just about doubling overall debt outstanding, though it will remain manageable given limited further issuance plans.

The Aa2 rating on the city's GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating because the bonds will be general obligations of the city payable from the proceeds of ad valorem taxes to be levied, without limitation as to rate or amount, on all of the taxable property in the city, fully sufficient to pay the Bonds as to both principal and interest.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained increase in reserves

- Sustained healthy levels of liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in leverage

- Substantial slowdown of the local economy

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds will be general obligations of the city payable from the proceeds of ad valorem taxes to be levied, without limitation as to rate or amount, on all of the taxable property in the city, fully sufficient to pay the Bonds as to both principal and interest.

PROFILE

The City of American Fork is located in Utah County in northern Utah, at the foot of Mount Timpanogos in the Wasatch Range, north of Utah Lake. It is part of the north Provo metro area. The city's regional price parity adjusted median household income is $82,083, and the November 2022 unemployment rate was 2.2%. According to American Community Survey, the 2020 population of the city was 31,636.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

