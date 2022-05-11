Moody's upgrades to Aa2 Jacksonville, FL's issuer rating

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3 the City of Jacksonville, FL's issuer rating. Concurrently, we upgraded to Aa3 from A1 the city's non-ad valorem rating and we upgraded to Aa3 from A1 the city's transportation bonds. Moody's also affirmed the A1 rating on the city's capital improvement bonds and the Aa3 on the city's Better Jacksonville sales tax bonds. The city has approximately $2 billion in outstanding governmental debt. The outlook for the bonds is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa2 on the issuer rating reflects the ongoing expansion of the city's tax base and economy which is notably more diverse than most of Florida (Aaa stable) and outperformed peers during the pandemic. The rating also reflects the city's trend of strong finances and an elevated fixed cost burden driven by pensions. Notably, the city closed its three pension plans to new employees in 2017, which will reduce its unfunded liability in the long term.

The upgrade to Aa3 non-ad valorem rating is a notch off the Issuer rating given the narrower available revenues. The rating also reflects the underlying credit quality.

The upgrade to Aa3 on the transportation bonds reflects strong coverage due to a strong recovery from the impacts of coronavirus and adequate legal provisions.

The Aa3 rating on the Better Jacksonville sales tax bonds reflects healthy coverage due to a strong recovery from the impacts of coronavirus and a closed lien.

The A1 rating on the capital improvement bonds reflects healthy coverage from relatively narrow pledged revenues and strong legal provisions.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the issuer and non-ad valorem ratings reflects our expectation that the city will continue to grow reserves in line with budgetary growth.

The stable outlook on the various special tax ratings reflects that despite declines in revenues due to coronavirus, coverage will continue to improve and revenues will be relatively less volatile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in the city's cash and liquidity position (Issuer and non-ad valorem ratings)

- Significant reduction in the growth of the city's pension obligations (Issuer and non-ad valorem ratings)- Material economic improvement reflected in tax base growth, lower unemployment and increased median family income (Issuer and non-ad valorem ratings)- Improved coverage from pledged revenues (special tax ratings)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further increases in fixed costs (pension, OPEB, and debt service payments (Issuer and non-ad valorem ratings)

- Significant reduction in reserves and liquidity (Issuer and non-ad valorem ratings)- Declines in coverage from pledged revenues (special tax ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating reflects the implied general obligation equivalent rating of the city.

The non-ad valorem bonds are secured by the city's covenant to budget-and-appropriate legally available non-ad valorem revenues, by amendment if necessary, to repay this obligation, after payment of essential services and bonds having a prior lien on specific non-ad valorem revenues.

The Series 2012A, 2012B, 2015, 2018 and 2020 transportation bonds are secured by a transportation (half-cent) sales tax and constitutional gas tax (two cents per gallon) revenues.

The Better Jacksonville bonds (Series 2012, 2012A, 2016, 2021, 2022) are secured by a voter-approved half-cent infrastructure sales surtax levied and collected in the city through December 2030 (city share fixed at 96.88%; remaining 3.12% goes to the four small municipalities within Duval County not included in the consolidated government). The adequate legal provisions include a fully cash-funded net debt service reserve and 135% maximum net annual debt service additional bonds test.

The 2012 Cap. Improvement Bonds are secured by Convention Development Tax (a 2% bed tax); Professional Sports Facility Sales Tax Rebate Revenues ($2 million annually from the State of Florida); Professional Sports Facility Tourist Development Tax (a 2% bed tax); franchise fees on People's Gas System; Communications Services Tax. Sales tax rebate expires in 2024, and CDT and Franchise Fees (including CST) could be released if remaining pledged revenues equal 1.50 times debt service coverage.

PROFILE

The City of Jacksonville, located on the northeastern corner of the state, is an economic hub to the southeast US and is the largest city in Florida (GO rated Aaa stable). The city has approximately 924,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the non-ad valorem ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1317546. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

