Moody's upgrades to Aa2 Okaloosa County, FL's issuer rating and water and sewer revenue debt

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3 the Okaloosa (County of), FL's issuer rating and water and sewer revenue debt rating. The issuer rating reflects the county's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has about $81 million in outstanding general government debt and the water and sewer enterprise has approximately $60 million in debt outstanding. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa2 on the issuer rating reflects the county's growing economy and healthy wealth levels, strong financial position, and low liabilities and fixed costs. The county's resident income and wealth levels are average with adjusted median household income equal to 104% of the national median and full value per capita a stronger $143,818 reflecting the large tourism economy. The county's economy is largely supported by tourism and Eglin Air Force Base. The unemployment rate has come down and, as of November 2022, was 2.2%, lower than state rate of 2.6% and the national rate of 3.4%. The county recently purchased approximately 600 acres of land in the northern part of the county to facilitate economic development.

The issuer rating also reflects the county's healthy financial position and strong reserve and liquidity ratios of 37.8% and 83.1% of revenues, respectively. Approximately 75% of total revenues are related to the general government, while 25% are from the business activities, primarily the water and sewer enterprise. The county estimates additional surpluses in the general and water and sewer funds in fiscal 2022.

The county's total leverage (including debt, adjusted pension and OPEB liabilities and other liabilities across governmental and business activity funds) is modest at roughly $563 million or 164.6% of revenues and the fixed-cost ratio is low at 7.8%. We expect these ratios to not materially increase in the near term.

The upgrade to Aa2 on the water and sewer rating reflects the system's small but growing operations, strong cash and coverage, and low debt although additional debt is expected in the near term given ongoing growth in the northern part of the county. Coverage has exceeded 3 times annual debt service and days cash on hand has been strong at over 700 days.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Improved wealth levels (issuer rating and water and sewer ratings)

-Diversification of economy (issuer rating)

-Ongoing growth in system size (water and sewer rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Erosion of financial position (issuer rating)

-Substantial increase in liabilities (issuer rating)

-Declines in wealth levels (issuer rating)

-Declines in debt service coverage (water and sewer rating)

-Significant increase in debt (water and sewer rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The water and sewer debt is supported by a net revenue pledge.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A.

PROFILE

Okaloosa County is located in northwest Florida's Panhandle, bounded on the north by the Alabama state line and the Gulf of Mexico on the south. The county seat of Crestview is approximately 45 miles northeast of Pensacola.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

