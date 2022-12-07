Moody's upgrades to Aa2 Westbrook, ME's issuer rating & GOLT rating

New York, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3 the City of Westbrook, ME's issuer rating and General Obligation limited Tax (GOLT) rating. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has approximately $68.7 million in long-term debt as of June 30, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's has a strong economy reflecting its adjacency to Portland, ME (Aa1/Stable) the largest city and economic engine of the state. The rating also reflects the city's trend and maintenance of a strong reserve balance and cash position. Likewise, the city has low fixed costs and modest leverage.

The city continues to experience strong residential and commercial growth with several long term commercial developments in various phases of planning and development. The city's strong financial management has resulted in a trend of healthy reserves, which have grown during the last few years due to multiyear surpluses including all governmental funds. Management expects to realize a surplus of roughly $1.8 million for fiscal 2022. The tentative 2023 budget project is balanced with management building additional capital reserves which should continue to add to available fund balance and reduce reliance on debt issuance or increase fixed costs. The city has no major plans to draw down fund balance. Roughly 55% of the city's revenue is derived from property taxes and an additional 37% from state revenue sharing, homestead taxes, and federal and state grants. Management expects the city's total reserves to continue to grow modestly over the next several years.

Total leverage may increase slightly as a TIF district considers the development of a parking garage. Total leverage and fixed costs should remain very modest over the outlook period, Pension and OPEB remain manageable with debt and unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities total 143% of operating revenues. The fixed-cost ratio is expected to remain close to 7.4%, which is low. The city's leverage will remain manageable given its stable financial operations and healthy reserves levels.

The city's resident income and wealth levels are above average for the state and average relative to the national median for the rating category with adjusted median household income is equal to 109% of the national median. Full value per capita is also is solid at $120,000. Modest development is expected in the near future.

We consider the outstanding debt to be general obligation limited tax (GOLT) because of limitations under Maine state law on property tax levy increases. The absence of distinction between the GOLT and the issuer rating reflects both the city's ability to override the property tax levy limit and the city's pledge of its full faith and credit to pay GO debt service, a security feature of all general obligation debt issued by local governments in Maine (Aa2 stable).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to cities with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in wealth and economic metrics

- Increased liquidity levels - Reduced leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of wealth levels and tax base

- Decline in reserves - Increase in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the city's general obligation limited tax pledge, as debt service is not exempt from the limits of LD-1.

PROFILE

The City of Westbrook is located in Cumberland County in southern Maine, just west of the Portland metro area. The city has a population of 20,400 and a high population density of 1,091 people per square mile (2020). The city's median family income is $80,643 (2020) and the August 2022 unemployment rate was 2.8%. The largest industry sectors that drive the local economy are health services, retail trade, and professional/scientific/technical services.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

