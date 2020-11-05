Moody's upgrades to Aa2/Aa3 Baltimore, MD's sr./sub. water revenue bonds; outlook stable

Assigns Aa2 to water rev. bonds ser. 2020A & 2020B

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the City of Baltimore's (MD) $114.5 million Project Revenue Bonds (Water Projects) Series 2020A and $302 million Refunding Revenue Bonds (Water Projects) Series 2020B (Taxable). Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the system's outstanding parity senior lien revenue debt to Aa2 from Aa3 and the system's outstanding subordinate debt to Aa3 from A1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa2 on the senior lien bonds reflects the city's improved governance including stabilizing operations and implementing corrective measures following rate covenant breaches in fiscal 2017 and 2018. The rating also considers the sizable system that serves a major economic center, improved debt service coverage levels following revenue stabilization, adequate liquidity, and an elevated debt position that will increase given additional capital funding plans. The rating also incorporates annual rate increases to cover rising debt service and capital costs, and sound legal provisions including that cash can be shared if needed between the utility systems (water, wastewater, and stormwater).

The upgrade to Aa3 on the subordinate lien reflects the bonds' junior status and the absence of a debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the system's financial metrics will remain sound despite expenditure pressures and increasing debt service needs, given recent and adopted rate increases. The outlook also reflects the large service area that serves as an economic center for the region.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly improved debt service coverage and liquidity

- Decline in debt to operating revenues ratio

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Lack of reconciliation with Baltimore County on year-end true up payments going forward

- Diminished liquidity levels and debt service coverage

- Deterioration of system service area

- Additional debt resulting in overleveraging of an already narrowed coverage source

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A and 2020B bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge on the system's net revenues.

The system legal provisions include a covenant to charge and collect rates for services rendered by the water utility in order that the sum of pledged net revenues will provide at least 1.15 times coverage of senior lien debt service requirements. Further, the city covenants that net revenues remaining after the payment of senior revenue obligations will provide at least 1.10 times coverage of subordinate lien debt service requirements, and that net revenues will provide total coverage (senior, subordinate and other obligations) of 1.0 times.

The additional bonds test is 1.15 times maximum annual debt service on all senior lien bonds outstanding and proposed parity debt and 1.10 times maximum annual debt service on subordinate lien bonds, after the payment of senior revenue obligations.

Senior lien bonds also carry a cash funded debt service reserve requirement for revenue obligations, equal to the least of maximum annual debt service on senior lien bonds, 10% of the issue amount, or 125% of average annual debt service of the bonds.

Subordinate revenue obligations are not secured by a debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2020A bonds will be used to fund various capital projects for the water utility.

Proceeds from the 2020B bonds will be used to refund the system's outstanding Project Revenue Bonds (Water Projects) Series 2011A, Project Revenue Bonds (Water Projects) Series 2013A, and Refunding Revenue Bonds (Water Projects) Series 2013B, for net present value savings of $35.3 million or $2.1 million annually.

PROFILE

The city's water enterprise, sewer enterprise (senior Aa2 stable, subordinate Aa3 stable), and stormwater enterprise (senior Aa2 stable) are separate utilities within the City of Baltimore's Department of Public Works. The water enterprise provides water treatment and distribution to the city, and Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Harford, Carroll and Howard Counties, with an estimated population of 1.8 million. As of fiscal 2020, there were 404,107 metered accounts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nisha Rajan

Nicholas Lehman

