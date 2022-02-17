Moody's upgrades to Aa3 Botkins Local School District, OH

Assigns Aa3 UND/Aa2 ENH to GO refunding bonds

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa3 from A1 the issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings of Botkins Local School District, OH. Concurrently, an Aa3 underlying and Aa2 enhanced rating has been assigned to the district's $4.9 million School Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 (General Obligation)(Unlimited Taxes). The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-refunding, the Series 2022 bonds will represent the district's total amount of outstanding bonded debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa3 reflects the district's solid economic fundamentals including its above average resident incomes and generally stable student enrollment, absent recent declines due to the pandemic, along with its maintenance of robust operating liquidity. These strengths help to balance the district's limited transparency in financial reporting and above average long-term leverage.

The Aa3 GOULT rating is equivalent to the issuer rating based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects our assessment of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program (OSDCEP), which is rated one notch below the State of Ohio's (Aa1 stable) GO rating. Interceptable funds include the district's annual state aid appropriations, which may continue to be intercepted until a debt service shortfall is fully paid. Estimated fiscal 2022 interceptable aid for the district provides for 9.3x coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the district's enhanced debt. Program mechanics require a third-party fiscal agent to notify the state to intercept aid if debt service is not received at least fifteen days prior to its due date. Once the state confirms that the district is unable to meet debt service payments within three days prior to the debt service payment date, it must deposit the intercepted aid by 2PM the day before debt service is due. U.S. Bank National Association (A1 negative) will sign a paying agent agreement in accordance with the administrative code requirements. Moody's has received a copy of the approval letter from both the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the program administrators.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of wealth and income metrics coupled with sustained increases to student enrollment (issuer)

- Improvement to financial reporting practices (issuer)

- Moderation of long-term leverage (issuer)

- Upward movement in the State of Ohio's general obligation rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material economic or tax base contraction or a weakening of demographics or socioeconomic characteristics (issuer)

- Sustained narrowing of operating cash reserves (issuer)

- Significant increases to long-term leverage (issuer)

- Downward movement in the State of Ohio's GO rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the OSDCEP mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022 bonds are general obligations of the district supported by its full faith and credit and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service unlimited as to rate or amount. The bonds are further enhanced by their qualification to the OSDCEP.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 bonds will be used to currently refund the district's outstanding School Improvement Bonds, Series 2012 (General Obligation)(Unlimited Taxes) for anticipated debt service savings. The Series 2012 bonds were authorized by voters at a November 2011 election for the purpose of financing new school facilities.

PROFILE

Located primarily within Shelby County in west-central Ohio, the Botkins Local School District covers 32 square miles in an around the Village of Botkins. The district is governed by an elected five-member Board of Education and operates two school facilities. The district's enrollment for the fiscal 2022 school year is approximately 660 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Andrew Van Dyck Dobos

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John Nichols

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

