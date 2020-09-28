Moody's upgrades to Aa3 JEA, FL's Water & Sewer Sr./Sub. Rev. Bonds; stable outlook

DES bonds upgraded to A1; stable outlook

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa3 from A2 the rating on JEA, FL Water and Sewer Enterprise's Senior and Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds. Concurrently, we have upgraded to A1 from A3 the rating on JEA, FL - District Energy System's Rev. Bonds. The outlook was revised to stable from ratings under review for all ratings. This concludes the review for possible upgrade initiated on August 10, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The August 13th settlement agreement between JEA and Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) resolving the high-profile litigation between JEA and the City of Jacksonville against MEAG over the Vogtle Generation Plant Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is the major driver of the upgrade to Aa3 on JEA's water and sewer senior and subordinate debt. The settlement eliminates the near-term uncertainty over JEA's willingness to abide by the PPA's unconditional take-or-pay contractual terms with MEAG governing Project J. The ratings also reflect strong debt service coverage of both senior and subordinate debt, a large and diverse service area, a moderate debt load, low but adequate cash levels for the rating category and adequate legal protections for bondholders.

The drivers for the upgrade of JEA's water and sewer system debt are the same for the upgrade to A1 on JEA's district energy system bonds. The fundamental credit strengths of JEA's district energy system include adequate debt service coverage and liquidity as well as a stable institutional, although limited, customer base. DES is bolstered by JEA's ability to utilize available water and sewer revenues if a deficiency in the DES Debt Service Fund occurs. The one notch rating distinction of DES below the water and sewer system reflects a much smaller service area and lower debt service coverage levels as the water and sewer system.

Governance is a driver of the upgrades, because of the turnover of management originally responsible for the litigation and a failed attempt to privatize the utility with a new senior management team. JEA's CEO and CFO were terminated in late 2019, the board was replaced in April 2020 and JEA currently has an interim CEO.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. JEA is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus given its diverse economy and strong recent revenue collections.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects that financial operations will remain stable and that new, permanent management will be implemented in the near term and will promote prudent fiscal management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- New permanent management which continues prudent financial management

- Improved cash position

- Ongoing growth within the system

- Ongoing, significant reduction in debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged uncertainty around management and/or change in management strategy

- Erosion of customer base

- Significant increase in debt burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien water and sewer bonds are secured by net revenues of the combined water and sewer system and legally-available capacity fees. The subordinated bonds are secured by a subordinate lien on net revenues of the combined water and sewer system and legally-available capacity fees. The District Energy System bonds are secured by the net revenues from the operation of JEA's chilled water system, and, to the extent that a deficiency in the Debt Service Fund arises, available JEA water and sewer revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

JEA is an authority created by the city of Jacksonville to better provide public power, water and sewer services to the area. The City of Jacksonville serves as an economic hub to the southeast and is the largest city in Florida (Aaa stable). The city's population is estimated to be approximately 890,066.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

