Moody's upgrades to Aa3 Jacksonville, FL's Issuer rating

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa3 from A2 on the City of Jacksonville, FL's issuer rating. Concurrently, we upgraded to A1 from A3 the city's non-ad valorem rating, we upgraded to A1 from A2 the city's transportation bonds, to A1 from A2 the city's capital improvement bonds, and to Aa3 from A2 the city's Better Jacksonville sales tax bonds. This completes the review for upgrade, which was initiated on August 11, 2020. The outlook for the bonds is stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The August 13th settlement agreement between the City of Jacksonville, JEA and Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) resolving the high-profile litigation between JEA and the City of Jacksonville against MEAG over the Vogtle Generation Plant Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is the major driver of the upgrades to the city's issuer and other ratings. The settlement eliminates the near-term uncertainty over JEA's willingness to abide by the PPA's unconditional take-or-pay contractual terms with MEAG governing Project J. The rating also reflects the city's large, diverse and growing tax base, ample reserves, and elevated fixed cost burden. Governance is a driver as city management is largely the same as when the lawsuit was initiated and management at JEA remains in flux.

The non-ad valorem rating is a notch off the issuer rating given the narrower available revenues. The rating also reflects the underlying credit quality. The Aa3 rating on the Better Jacksonville bonds reflects adequate coverage despite moderate declines due to coronavirus and a closed lien. The A1 rating on the transportation bonds reflects adequate coverage and legal provisions. The A1 rating on the capital improvement bonds reflects adequate coverage and strong legal provisions.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Jacksonville is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus given its diverse economy and strong recent performance of economically sensitive revenues despite coronavirus related shutdowns in the spring.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the issuer and non-ad valorem reflects our expectation that the city will continue to grow reserves in line with budgetary growth.

The stable outlook on the special tax ratings reflects that despite declines in revenues due to coronavirus, coverage will remain adequate and revenues will be relatively less volatile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in the city's cash and liquidity position (Issuer and non-ad ratings)

- Significant reduction in the growth of the city's pension obligations (Issuer and non-ad ratings)

- Material economic improvement reflected in tax base growth, lower unemployment and increased median family income (Issuer and non-ad ratings)

- Improved coverage from pledged revenues (special tax ratings)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further increases in fixed costs (pension, OPEB and debt service payments) (Issuer and non-ad ratings)

- Significant reduction in reserves and liquidity (Issuer and non-ad ratings)

- Material economic deterioration reflected in declining taxable values and increasing unemployment (Issuer and non-ad ratings)

- Declines in coverage from pledged revenues (special tax ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating reflects the implied general obligation equivalent rating of the city.

The non-ad valorem bonds are secured by the city's covenant to budget-and-appropriate legally available non-ad valorem revenues, by amendment if necessary, to repay this obligation, after payment of essential services and bonds having a prior lien on specific non-ad valorem revenues.

The Series 2012A, 2012B, 2015, and 2018 transportation bonds are secured by a transportation (half-cent) sales tax and constitutional gas tax (two cents per gallon) revenues.

The Better Jacksonville bonds (Series 2011, Series 2012, Series 2012A, and Series 2016 bonds are secured by a voter-approved half-cent infrastructure sales surtax levied and collected in the city through December 2030 (city share fixed at 96.88%; remaining 3.12% goes to the four small municipalities within Duval County not included in the consolidated government). The adequate legal provisions include a fully cash-funded net debt service reserve and 135% maximum net annual debt service additional bonds test.

The 2012 Cap. Improvement Bonds are secured by Convention Development Tax (a 2% bed tax); Professional Sports Facility Sales Tax Rebate Revenues ($2 million annually from the State of Florida); Professional Sports Facility Tourist Development Tax (a 2% bed tax); franchise fees on People's Gas System; Communications Services Tax. Sales tax rebate expires in 2024, and CDT and Franchise Fees (including CST) could be released if remaining pledged revenues equal 1.50 times debt service coverage.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

The City of Jacksonville, located in the northeastern corner of the state, is an economic hub to the southeast US and is the largest city in Florida (GO rated Aaa stable). The city has approximately 924,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

