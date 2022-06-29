Moody's upgrades to Aa3 Middletown, OH's issuer and GOLT, upgrades to A1 nontax revenue rating; assigns Aa3 to new GOULT bonds

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa3 from A1 the City of Middletown, OH's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt, and to A1 from A2 the city's nontax revenue debt. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa3 rating to the city's $16.8 million Fire Facilities Bonds, Series 2022 (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). Following the sale, the city will have $16.8 million in general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, $13.5 million in GOLT debt, and $3 million in nontax revenue debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The issuer rating upgrade to Aa3 reflects the city's materially improved financial position and tax base and income tax revenue growth. Also incorporated is the city's below average resident incomes and property tax wealth indices, moderate debt burden and elevated pension liabilities.
The Aa3 GOULT rating is equivalent to the city's issuer rating based on the city's general obligation full faith and credit pledge and its ability to levy an unlimited property tax to pay debt service.
The lack of distinction between city's Aa3 GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects Middletown's full faith and credit pledge to pay debt service on the GOLT bonds.
The A1 rating on the nontax revenue bonds is one notch below the city's issuer rating due to the more limited nature of the pledged security which include but are not limited to project fees, grants, fines and fees, investment earnings, proceeds from the sale of assets, rental income, and payments in lieu of taxes.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material expansion of the city's property and income tax base
- Improvement of resident income and property tax wealth indices
- Continued and sustained growth of operating fund balance and liquidity
- Reduction in long-term liabilities related to debt and pensions
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Contraction of the city's income tax base
- Deterioration of fund balance and liquidity
- Significant increase in long-term liabilities
LEGAL SECURITY
Middletown's GOULT debt is backed by the city's full faith and credit pledge and authority to raise ad valorem taxes unlimited as to rate or amount.
The city's outstanding GOLT debt is backed by a full faith and credit pledge and are payable from ad valorem taxes levied within the state's 10-mill limitation.
The city's special obligation nontax revenue bonds are expected to be payable from project revenues, but debt service is ultimately secured by the city's nontax revenue pledge inclusive of but not limited to fees, grants, fines and fees, investment earnings, proceeds from the sale of assets, rental income, and payments in lieu of taxes.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Fire Facilities Bonds, Series 2022 (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax) will finance the construction and furnishings for four new fire facilities.
PROFILE
The city of Middletown is in southwest Ohio, about 25 miles south of the City of Dayton (Aa2 stable) and 40 miles north of Cincinnati (Aa2 stable). The city provides comprehensive municipal services to approximately 48,800 residents and operates water, sewer, solid waste, storm water and transit services as well as manages operations of the Middletown Regional Airport.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in the nontax revenue debt ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
