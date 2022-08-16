Moody's upgrades to Aa3 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (Municipal Deriv.) Custody Receipts, Series 2021-MS0002A & 2021-MS0002B

New York, August 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded to Aa3 from A1 the enhanced ratings of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (Municipal Deriv.) Custody Receipts, Series 2021-MS0002A and 2021-MS0002B (the Custody Receipts) evidencing beneficial ownership of Arlington Higher Education Finance Corporation, TX's Education Revenue Bonds (BASIS Texas Charter Schools, Inc.), Series 2021 & Series 2022 (the Bonds). The Custody Receipts are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) from Morgan Stanley Municipal Funding, Inc. and a guarantee from Morgan Stanley. The upgrade is a result of the issuance of ratings on the underlying bonds and the amendments to the documents to support the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis. The amendments are scheduled to be effective August 15, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based upon Joint Default Analysis (JDA), which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. The JDA ratings are based on the long-term senior unsecured rating, A1, of Morgan Stanley as provider of the guarantee on the LOC, the underlying ratings of the Bonds deposited, and the structure and legal protections of the transactions which provide for timely payment of debt service to Custody Receipt holders. Moody's underlying ratings on the Bonds are Ba3.

Since a payment default on the Custody Receipts would occur only if both Morgan Stanley and BASIS Texas Charter Schools, Inc. (the Obligor) default on bond principal and interest payment dates, Moody's has assigned the rating based upon the joint probability of default by both parties. In determining the joint probability of default, Moody's considers the level of default dependence between Morgan Stanley and the Obligor. In this case, Moody's has determined that there is a low level of default dependence between Morgan Stanley and the Obligor which results in a long-term JDA rating of Aa3 on the Custodial Receipts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

? Moody's upgrades either the long-term rating of Morgan Stanley, or the long-term underlying rating of the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

? Moody's downgrades either the long-term rating of Morgan Stanley, or the long-term underlying rating of the Bonds.

? Moody's determines that the default dependence between the Obligor and Morgan Stanley increased.

The Custody Receipts are entitled to interest on each Bond payment date (semiannually) at the fixed rate on the Bonds less any fees required to be paid to the LOC provider and the custodian. The custodial agreement allows for the issuance of additional Custody Receipts with a corresponding increase to the LOC.

The Custody Receipts are subject to tender on the business day prior to the expiration or termination date of the LOC. Provided however, if the LOC fails to honor a draw for such tender, the tender shall be cancelled, and the LOC shall remain in effect. The Custody Receipts will remain outstanding supported by the underlying Bonds and the LOC (and guarantee). The Custody Receipts are subject to redemption upon redemption of the Bonds.

The LOC is sized for the full principal amount of the Custody Receipts plus 185 days of interest at the Bond rate, which will provide sufficient principal, interest and purchase price coverage for the Custody Receipts. Substitution of the letter of credit is not permitted.

Conforming draws for principal and/or interest or purchase price presented to the Bank at or before 12:00 noon, New York time, on a business day, will be honored by the Bank at or before 2:00 p.m., New York time, on the same business day. The custodian is instructed to draw on the LOC by 12:00 noon, New York time on any payment date. If Morgan Stanley fails to honor a draw under the LOC for any payment of principal and/or interest, the custodian is instructed to utilize funds received from the Bonds to make such payments to bondholders. Draws made under the letter of credit for interest shall be automatically reinstated immediately upon an honoring of a draw.

The LOC will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the Bank honoring a tender drawing, (ii) the day on which the Bank receives a certificate stating that the principal and accrued interest components of the Bonds have been paid in full and have been satisfied and discharged and the Bank has paid all drawings payable, (iii) the 5th (fifth) business day following the date on which the custodian receives a Notice of Termination Event, (iv) the day on which all of the Bonds are released to the LOC provider or to the holders of Custody Receipts, in each case in accordance with the custodial agreement, (v) the 5th (fifth) business day following the date on which the custodian receives a Notice of Early Termination and (vi) the expiration date (October 15, 2022). Provided however, that if on the (i) expiration date the LOC has not paid all amounts due, then the expiration date shall be automatically extended to a date which is six months from the date of the then existing expiration date and (ii) earlier termination of the LOC pursuant to its terms the LOC has not paid all amounts due, then any Notice of Early Termination or Notice of Termination Event delivered in connection with such early termination of the LOC is deemed immediately rescinded and shall be void.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63933. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

