Moody's upgrades to Aa3 from A1 California Housing Finance Agency's Home Mortgage Revenue Bond Program; outlook stable

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded all outstanding California Housing Finance Agency's Home Mortgage Revenue Bonds (HMRB) ($551 million as of December 31, 2019) rating to Aa3 from A1. The outlook on the rating has been revised to stable from positive. In addition, Moody's has affirmed all outstanding VMIG 1 ratings in the program.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the bond program's very strong collateralization levels (1.55x PADR), and margins (50%), strong portfolio composition, solid loan performance as well as skilled program management.

The affirmations of each VMIG 1 rating is based on the applicable standby bond purchase agreement(s) ("SBPA") provided by the applicable bank(s) as well as the bond program's rating.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Agency. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Agency changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's outlook is stable based on the strong financial performance which will help mitigate any potential weakening of the loan portfolio due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the long term rating:

- A continuing decline in percentage of VRDOs and corresponding termination of swaps

- A continuation of the current trend of improved financial performance, including very high growth of PADR and profitability

- Continued and sustained reduction in delinquencies and loan losses

For the short term rating:

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the long term rating:

- A reversal of the trend in financial performance, including significantly reduced PADR and/or profitability

- A reversal in improving trends of mortgage loan performance, through increased delinquencies or foreclosures leading to increasing losses to the program

For the short term rating:

- Downgrade of the short term rating of the applicable Bank(s) and/or of the bond program's rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations of the Agency, payable solely from the revenues, reserves, assets and properties pledged under the Indenture, including the single family mortgage loans financed under the Indenture and certain reserve accounts. All of the

mortgage loans and other assets are pledged to secure all of the bonds, equally and ratably. The bonds are not backed by the State of California.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable

PROFILE

HMRB was CalHFA's single family mortgage finance program from 1982 to 2008 and remains CalHFA's largest obligation with bonds outstanding totaling $551 million as of 12/31/19). HMRB's performance represents a key driver of CalHFA's overall performance. Bond proceeds in this program were used to finance single family mortgages for low and moderate income households in the State of California. All of the bonds under the Indenture are secured equally and ratably by all of the mortgage loans.

HMRB is not a general obligation of CalHFA; however, CalHFA is responsible for payments on interest rate hedges, with reimbursement by HMRB.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

